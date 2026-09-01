School Holiday Tomorrow (September 2, 2026): Will Schools Remain Closed Due to Heavy Rain? Check State-Wise Updates

School Holiday Tomorrow September 2, 2026: Check whether schools will remain closed due to heavy rain. Get the latest state-wise updates for Delhi-NCR, Gurugram, Haryana, Punjab, UP, Uttarakhand, Himachal, Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand.

School Holiday Tomorrow, September 2, 2026: Students and parents from many parts of India are keeping a close check on school holiday announcements as heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and weather alerts continue in multiple states. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rainfall in several regions, with heavy rain likely in parts of northern, central and eastern India. However, there is no announcement declaring September 2 a school holiday due to rain. School closures, where required, are generally decided by state governments, district administrations or individual schools depending on local weather conditions, waterlogging, flooding and road safety. According to the latest IMD forecast, heavy rainfall is likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi-NCR, Punjab and parts of eastern India. Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha are also expected to receive widespread rainfall around September 2.

School Holiday September 2, 2026: Will Schools Be Closed Tomorrow? At present, students should not assume that schools will remain closed across their state on September 2. Weather-related holidays are typically announced at the district level, especially in areas facing flooding, landslides, severe waterlogging or unsafe road conditions. The situation is particularly important for students in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Punjab, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha, where rain activity is expected to continue. Delhi-NCR and Gurugram School Holiday September 2 Schools in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram are expected to make decisions based on local weather and administrative instructions. The IMD has forecast rainfall and thunderstorms in Delhi, Haryana and surrounding areas, with isolated heavy rainfall possible over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi from September 2 onwards.

As of the latest available updates, no blanket school closure for Delhi-NCR or Gurugram has been confirmed for September 2. Parents should therefore check messages or circulars issued by their children's schools before deciding whether classes are cancelled. Uttarakhand School Holiday September 2 Uttarakhand remains one of the key states to monitor. The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall in the state through September 7, with isolated heavy rainfall expected from September 2 to 6. Thunderstorms and lightning are also likely during this period. School closures in Uttarakhand are generally announced district-wise, particularly in areas vulnerable to landslides, flooding and road disruption. Students should check the latest district administration orders before travelling to school. Himachal Pradesh School Holiday September 2

Himachal Pradesh is also likely to experience continued rain. The latest IMD warning indicates heavy rainfall in the state on September 2 and September 3. No blanket statewide school holiday for September 2 has been confirmed in the latest available information. However, district administrations may announce closures if rainfall creates unsafe travel or landslide conditions. Punjab and Haryana School Holiday September 2 Punjab and Haryana are also likely to experience rain and thunderstorms. The IMD has forecast isolated heavy rainfall over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and Punjab from September 2 to September 5, along with thunderstorms and lightning in parts of the region. At present, there is no confirmed blanket rain-related school holiday across Punjab or Haryana for September 2. Any closure will depend on district-level orders and local conditions.

Uttar Pradesh School Holiday September 2 Rainfall activity is expected to continue across Uttar Pradesh. The IMD forecast indicates rainfall over both East and West Uttar Pradesh, with isolated heavy rainfall expected over East Uttar Pradesh and West Uttar Pradesh during the first week of September. Schools in Noida, Ghaziabad, Lucknow and other districts should therefore follow instructions issued by the respective district administrations and school authorities. No statewide rain-related closure has been confirmed for September 2 at present. Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha School Holiday September 2 Eastern India is likely to remain affected by the current weather system. The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall over Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha through September 2. Districts facing flooding, waterlogging or severe weather may announce temporary school closures. Students and parents should check district-level notifications for the latest information.

West Bengal and Sikkim School Holiday September 2 West Bengal and Sikkim are also expected to receive rainfall during the first week of September. The IMD has forecast fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during September 1-6, while Gangetic West Bengal is expected to see widespread rainfall during September 1-3. School Holiday September 2: State-Wise Updates State/Region September 2 School Closure Status Weather Update Delhi-NCR No blanket closure confirmed; check school updates Rain/thunderstorms possible Gurugram No blanket closure confirmed Rain and thunderstorms possible Haryana No statewide closure confirmed Heavy rain possible from Sept 2 Punjab No statewide closure confirmed Heavy rain/thunderstorms possible Himachal Pradesh District-wise decision Heavy rain likely Uttarakhand District-wise decision Heavy rain; landslide risk in vulnerable areas Uttar Pradesh District-wise decision Rain, thunderstorms and isolated heavy rain Bihar District-wise decision Widespread rainfall likely Jharkhand District-wise decision Widespread rainfall likely Odisha District-wise decision Widespread rainfall likely West Bengal District-wise decision Widespread rainfall in several areas Sikkim Local/district decision Rainfall likely Madhya Pradesh District-wise monitoring Rainfall continues in parts Chhattisgarh District-wise monitoring Rainfall and thunderstorms possible Rajasthan No blanket closure confirmed Rainfall possible in parts