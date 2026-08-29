School Holidays 2026: Complete List Of September Holidays In Andhra Pradesh, District-Wise Updates Here
Andhra Pradesh school holidays in September 2026 include Krishnaashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi and Yaz Dahum Shareef, along with the second Saturday holiday. Check the complete September holiday list, festival dates and district-wise updates here.
Andhra Pradesh schools will observe several holidays in September 2026, including holidays linked to major festivals. With multiple holidays falling around weekends, students in some districts may get extended breaks during the month.
Andhra Pradesh September 2026 School Holidays
As per the annual academic holiday calendar released by the Andhra Pradesh government, September 2026 will have two general holidays. September 4 will be observed as a holiday for Krishnaashtami, which marks the birth of Lord Krishna. September 14 will be observed for Ganesh Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chavithi, celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesha.
The government calendar classifies these as general holidays, which means they are applicable to state government offices and institutions as notified. September 22 will also be observed for Yaz Dahum Shareef, which has been listed as an optional holiday.
In addition to the festival holidays, the second Saturday of September will also be a holiday as per the state’s holiday calendar. Students may therefore get multiple breaks during the month, depending on how these holidays fall alongside weekends and the school’s local schedule.
Andhra Pradesh School Holidays In September 2026: Complete List
|
Holiday
|
Holiday Date
|
Holiday Type
|
Day
|
KRISHNAASHTAMI
|
September 4, 2026
|
General
|
Friday
|
State Holiday
|
September 5, 2026
|
State
|
Saturday
|
State Holiday
|
September 6, 2026
|
Week-end
|
Sunday
|
State Holiday
|
September 13, 2026
|
Week -end
|
Sunday
|
State Saturday
|
September 12, 2026
|
Week-end
|
Saturday
|
Ganesh Chaturthi (VINAYAKA CHAVITHI)
|
September 14, 2026
|
General
|
Monday
|
YAZ DAHUM SHAREEF
|
September 22, 2026
|
Optional
|
Tuesday
Students must ensure they verify the holidays with their schools as it is likely that the calendar may vary for each district.
District-Wise Holiday Updates
District-wise holiday updates may be issued separately by the concerned district authorities or school administrations in Andhra Pradesh. While the general holidays mentioned in the state calendar are applicable across the state, local holidays may vary depending on district-level decisions. Students and parents should therefore check notifications issued by their respective schools or district education authorities. Any changes or additional holidays announced locally will be applicable as per the latest official update.
Students and parents are advised to keep checking their respective school or district education department’s notifications for the latest September 2026 holiday updates. The district-wise schedule may include local holidays or changes in addition to those mentioned in the state-level calendar.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.