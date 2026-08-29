School Holidays 2026: Complete List Of September Holidays In Andhra Pradesh, District-Wise Updates Here

Andhra Pradesh schools will observe several holidays in September 2026, including holidays linked to major festivals. With multiple holidays falling around weekends, students in some districts may get extended breaks during the month.

Andhra Pradesh September 2026 School Holidays

As per the annual academic holiday calendar released by the Andhra Pradesh government, September 2026 will have two general holidays. September 4 will be observed as a holiday for Krishnaashtami, which marks the birth of Lord Krishna. September 14 will be observed for Ganesh Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chavithi, celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesha.

The government calendar classifies these as general holidays, which means they are applicable to state government offices and institutions as notified. September 22 will also be observed for Yaz Dahum Shareef, which has been listed as an optional holiday.