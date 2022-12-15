School of Politics Introduces India’s first Online Course in Political Campaign Management, Check Details Here

School of Politics: School of Politics announced India’s first online course for Political Campaign Managers. Similar to this, there is a course named Political Campaigns and Electoral Strategy that aims to nurture an entire generation of able, skilled and principled political consultants and strategists.

The newly designed online political course is launched to help young people and political aspirants to build a career in and around Politics, which has high growth opportunities as well as high rewards.

A career in Political consulting has multiple benefits as it can give direct exposure to leadership. Also, the course involves high remuneration and higher growth than market standards. Moreover, it establishes self-identity and self-respect in society. It gives an opportunity to create a remarkable impact and network at the highest level. It also opens up the door for entry into the field of governance, policy, and direct politics.

In the rapid-growing era of 5G technology, there is a high need for a competent support function for political leadership. Having the right kind of education, skills, and competency in the political field will aid political leadership in every aspect of public life.

Political Campaigns and Electoral Strategy Features:

India’s 1st and only online course for Political Campaigns and Electoral Strategy

100% placement guarantee

Top Political Companies as Hiring Partners

Industry Experts as Trainers

Certification from the School of Politics

Live & interactive sessions by Political Experts

Suited for Market Demand

Guaranteed Placement Support

Recorded Lectures

One on One Feedback session

Guest lectures from industry leaders

Practicals and Assignments

Flexible Payment Schedule

The first batch is scheduled to commence on January 12, 2023. The course includes 10 Subjects, 75 Modules, and 125 Hours of Classes followed by assignments and practicals. After successful completion of the course, students will be provided placement opportunities at Political Consulting Firms, Executive Assistants to Leaders, Psephologists, Political Consultants, Political Analyst, Digital Political, etc.

