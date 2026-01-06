School Winter Holidays: Holiday Announced in Jaipur, Tripura, Due to Cold Wave, Check Latest Updates Here

School Winter Holiday: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has ordered the closure of all educational institutions in the state from January 6 to January 10, 2026. The school holiday has been announced considering the extreme weather conditions and cold wave in the state. The school holiday will be applicable for all government, government-aided and private schools in Tripura.

According to reports, the state has been experiencing cold wabe from over a week with a minimum temperature of 4 to 6 degree celsius. According to reports, light to moderate rain/ thunderstorm is also likely to occur at many places on January 6.

Rajasthan School Holidays

Schools in Jaipur will be closed due to the increasing cold weather conditions. As per reports, the Rajasthan state government has also announced a holiday for all government, government-aided, and private schools in the Jaipur district due to extreme weather conditions. As per the order issued, schools will be closed for students from pre-primary to class 5 from January 6 to 10, 2026, while students from classes 6 to 8 will have a holiday from January 6 to 8, 2026.