JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip
Focus
Quick Links
News

School Winter Holidays: Holiday Announced in Jaipur, Tripura, Due to Cold Wave, Check Latest Updates Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Jan 6, 2026, 10:45 IST

Schools closed in Jaipur and Tipura from January 6 to 10 due to the extreme cold wave. Updates regarding the school holidays will be given here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Holiday Announced in Jaipur, Tripura, Due to Cold Wave
Holiday Announced in Jaipur, Tripura, Due to Cold Wave
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • Schools in Jaipur closed from Jan 6 to 10 for students from pre-primary to class 5
  • School holiday announced for students from class 6 to 8 from January 6 to 8, 2026
  • Tripura schools closed from January 6 to 10 due to an intense cold wave

School Winter Holiday: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has ordered the closure of all educational institutions in the state from January 6 to January 10, 2026. The school holiday has been announced considering the extreme weather conditions and cold wave in the state. The school holiday will be applicable for all government, government-aided and private schools in Tripura. 

According to reports, the state has been experiencing cold wabe from over a week with a minimum temperature of 4 to 6 degree celsius. According to reports, light to moderate rain/ thunderstorm is also likely to occur at many places on January 6.

Rajasthan School Holidays

Schools in Jaipur will be closed due to the increasing cold weather conditions. As per reports, the Rajasthan state government has also announced a holiday for all government, government-aided, and private schools in the Jaipur district due to extreme weather conditions. As per the order issued, schools will be closed for students from pre-primary to class 5 from January 6 to 10, 2026, while students from classes 6 to 8 will have a holiday from January 6 to 8, 2026. 

Jharkhand Schools Closed Till January 8

As per reportsm the Jharkhand state government has announced school holidays in the state. Schools will remain closed due to severe cold and dense fog from January 6 to 8, 2026. The announcement was made by the Jharkhand School Education and Literacy Department for all government, government-aided, unaided (including minority) and private schools across the state. The holiday is applicable for students from pre-nursery to Class 12.

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News