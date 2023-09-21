Schools Closed in Tamil Nadu for Classes 1 to 5 in Vellore Due to Heavy Rain, Check Updates Here

Tamil Nadu Rains: The schools for classes 1 to 5 in Vellore district have been ordered to remain closed. Due to heavy rainfall in Vellore, waterlogging has been witnessed at Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway in Konavattam. The district administration has suspended classes 1 to 5 in all schools of the district due to the rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall in interior Tamil Nadu. The southwest monsoon has been active in the region, with heavy rain expected in some areas. Thunderstorms and lightning were also predicted in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Schools Closed Due To Tamil Nadu Rains

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has announced heavy rains in six districts of Tamil Nadu. The sudden rain is due to the change in westerly winds, as per the weather department. Check tweet by ANI below:

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | Waterlogging witnessed at Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway in Konavattam due to heavy rainfall in Vellore.



District Administration has suspended classes for std 1-5 in all schools of the district due to the rainfall. pic.twitter.com/TXLwWrMie0 — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2023

Tamil Nadu Districts to Receive Heavy Rains

As per reports, rains are likely to lash Vellore, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Ranipet for a short duration. The RMC also said that there will be heavy rains in nine districts of the state today. Puducherry and Karaikkal will also receive heavy rains. Chennai city is receiving heavy rains as of now. IMD has predicted light to moderate rain at a few places over Tamilnadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal areas.

Schools Closed in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida and Greater Noida

Apart from Tamil Nadu, the schools will also remain closed in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida and Greater Noida today and tomorrow (September 21 and 22) due to the International Trade Show and Moto G. The schools for classes 1 to 12 will remain closed across the district to avoid inconvenience to students and parents in view of the law and traffic system.

According to the notice issued by the District Education Department, there will be holidays in schools in the district after 2 PM on September 21. A complete holiday has been announced for all schools on September 22, 2023.

Also Read: Noida Schools Closed: Classes to Shut After 2 PM on Sept 21 and Holiday on Sept 22 due to UP Trade Show