Science Museum at Wayanad Govt School to be Dedicated Today

    Science Museum: The State of the Art Science Museum, developed by the RGCB (Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology), will be dedicated to the students of government senior secondary school today, January 18, 2023. As per the updates, this museum is one of the 75th museums, which was planned as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav across the country to promote the scientific character among students. 

    According to the recent updates, the Director Prof Chandrabhas Narayana will hand over the science museum to the authorities at the school function from 9.30 am onwards, followed by the science workshops for school students.

    However, the project has been implemented by the RGCB, Department of Biotechnology, Government of India with the aim of promoting the scientific approach among students and the local community, besides creating general awareness about scientific intervention through bio-resources. 

    While speaking on this, Professor Narayana said that Wayanad is one of the prime biodiversity hotspots of the Western Ghats. It is also an essential region of the tribal population where traditional knowledge and ethnic culture are preserved, Professor Narayana added.

    According to the official release, besides showing the research equipment, seminars, lectures, scientific camps, and various outreach programs will be organized as part of the science museum activities for the benefit of the teachers, students, and local community.

    The main highlights of the science museum will include displaying the posters, graphical representations of research findings, video screening, and bio-resources management including GM crops and plant tissue, the official release added.

    RGCB  - Thiruvananthapuram

    Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology is an autonomous institution that comes under the Department of Biotechnology, Govt of India, with the mission of Discoveries for a better tomorrow and their sustainable use of resources through biotechnological interventions for the socio-economic growth of the region.

