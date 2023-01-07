SEED 2023 Admit Card to Release Today at sid.edu.in, Know How to Download Here

SEED 2023 Admit Card: Symbiosis Institute of Design (SID) will release the Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design, SEED 2023 Admit card today-January 7, 2023 in online mode. Candidates going to appear for the SEED 2023 exam can download their respective admit cards on the official website i.e. sid.edu.in. They will require to enter the login credentials to access the SEED admit card 2023.

Candidates must carry the SEED 2023 Admit card along with a valid ID Proof while going to the examination hall. Those appearing for the SEED exam must not carry any prohibited items into the exam hall. If they fail to follow the basic guidelines, they will be debarred from giving the entrance exam.

SEED 2023 Schedule

Event Date Availability of SEED admit card 2023 January 7, 2023 SEED 2023 exam date January 15, 2023,

How to Download SEED 2023 Admit Card?

SID will issue the SEED 2023 admit card today-January 7, 2023 in online mode. Candidates can download it from the official website i.e. sid.edu.in. They can follow these steps to download-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. sid.edu.in

Step 2 : Click on download SEED 2023 Admit card link

Step 3 : Enter asked details- B.Des ID/ Email ID and Password

Step 4: Click on the submit button

Step 5: Check and download the SEED 2023 admit card

Step 6: Take a few printouts for future reference

About SEED 2023

The SEED 2023 is scheduled to be held on January 15, 2023. Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design (SEED) is a national-level design aptitude test conducted by Symbiosis Institute of Design (SID) to grant admissions to candidates in BDes programmes offered at SID campuses.

The SEED 2023 checks for color, visual observations, geometry, creative thinking abilities, awareness of Indian culture, general design awareness, craft, traditions, etc in a candidate.

