SEED 2023: Admit Card to Release Tomorrow, Know How to Download

    SEED 2023: The Symbiosis Institute of Design (SID) will issue the SEED Admit Card 2023 tomorrow, January 7, 2023, on the official website - sid.edu.in. Check complete details here

    Updated: Jan 6, 2023 13:21 IST
    SEED 2023: The Symbiosis Institute of Design (SID) will issue the SEED Admit Card 2023 tomorrow, January 7, 2023. Those interested candidates who are appearing for the Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design 2023 to get the admission into Bachelor of Design (B.Des) programme can check and download the SEED 2023 Admit Card in online mode at  - sid.edu.in. The SEED 2023 examinations are scheduled to be conducted on January 15, 2023. 

    As per the recent updates, the SEED 2023 Admit Card is one of the important documents that should be carried by the students while appearing for the SEED examination. No candidates will be allowed to give the SEED 2023 exam unless they generate the SEED Admit Card along with one valid ID proof i.e. Voter's ID, Aadhaar Card, etc. 

    SEED 2023 Schedule

    Symbiosis Institute of Design has released the schedule for SEED 2023 on the official website.

    Events

    Dates

    Release of SEED 2023 Admit Card

    January 7, 2023

    SEED 2023 Examination 

    January 15, 2023

    SEED 2023 Result

    January 23, 2023

    SEED 2023 Exam Instructions 

    As per the recent updates, candidates are requested to not carry any prohibited items such as electronic devices, any paper except SEED 2023 admit card and necessary ID proofs, or any study material at the examination centre. 

    How to Download SEED 2023 Admit Card?

    Candidates who are eligible and successfully registered for the Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design 2023 can download the admit card by filling in their B.Des ID and Password. Go through the below-given steps to know how to download the SEED 2023 hall ticket.

    Step 1: Visit SEED's official website - sid.edu.in.

    Step 2: Click on the Download SEED 2023 tab visible on the screen

    Step 3: Now, fill in the login credentials in the application form

    Step 4: Click on the submit

    Step 5: The SEED admit card 2023 will appear on the screen

    Step 6: Download the SEED Admit Card 2023

    Step 7: Take a printout for reference 

    Details on SEED Admit Card 2023

    As per the recent updates, the SEED Admit Card 2023 will include the below-given details.

    • Candidate Name
    • Candidate Application Form Number
    • Roll Number
    • Examination Centres & Reporting Time
    • Signature of the Candidate
    • Candidate's Photograph
    • SEED 2023 Exam Day Instructions

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
