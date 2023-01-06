SEED 2023: Admit Card to Release Tomorrow, Know How to Download

SEED 2023: The Symbiosis Institute of Design (SID) will issue the SEED Admit Card 2023 tomorrow, January 7, 2023. Those interested candidates who are appearing for the Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design 2023 to get the admission into Bachelor of Design (B.Des) programme can check and download the SEED 2023 Admit Card in online mode at - sid.edu.in. The SEED 2023 examinations are scheduled to be conducted on January 15, 2023.

As per the recent updates, the SEED 2023 Admit Card is one of the important documents that should be carried by the students while appearing for the SEED examination. No candidates will be allowed to give the SEED 2023 exam unless they generate the SEED Admit Card along with one valid ID proof i.e. Voter's ID, Aadhaar Card, etc.

SEED 2023 Schedule

Symbiosis Institute of Design has released the schedule for SEED 2023 on the official website.

Events Dates Release of SEED 2023 Admit Card January 7, 2023 SEED 2023 Examination January 15, 2023 SEED 2023 Result January 23, 2023

SEED 2023 Exam Instructions

As per the recent updates, candidates are requested to not carry any prohibited items such as electronic devices, any paper except SEED 2023 admit card and necessary ID proofs, or any study material at the examination centre.

How to Download SEED 2023 Admit Card?

Candidates who are eligible and successfully registered for the Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design 2023 can download the admit card by filling in their B.Des ID and Password. Go through the below-given steps to know how to download the SEED 2023 hall ticket.

Step 1: Visit SEED's official website - sid.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on the Download SEED 2023 tab visible on the screen

Step 3: Now, fill in the login credentials in the application form

Step 4: Click on the submit

Step 5: The SEED admit card 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the SEED Admit Card 2023

Step 7: Take a printout for reference

Details on SEED Admit Card 2023

As per the recent updates, the SEED Admit Card 2023 will include the below-given details.

Candidate Name

Candidate Application Form Number

Roll Number

Examination Centres & Reporting Time

Signature of the Candidate

Candidate's Photograph

SEED 2023 Exam Day Instructions

