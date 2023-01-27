SEED 2023: Slot Booking, PRPI List of Selected Candidates To Release Today

SEED 2023: As per the latest updates, Symbiosis Institute of Design (SID) will release the list of selected candidates for portfolio review and personal interaction (PRPI). Once the list is released, authorities will start booking the slots from today-January 27, 2023. Candidates can check out the entire schedule for Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design, SEED 2023 below.

However, shortlisted candidates can book the slots till January 31, 2023. Afterward, no bookings will be entertained. Authorities will release the PRPI Admit Card 2023 on April 3, 2023. Based on the personal interaction and portfolio review, the SID authorities will release the 1st merit list on May 2, 2023. The list will be made available on the official website i.e. sid.edu.in

SEED 2023 Schedule

Event Date Declaration of SEED Shortlist for PRPI January 27th, 2023 Slot Booking for Personal Interaction From January 27th, 2023 to January 31st, 2023 PRPI Admit Card From April 3rd, 2023, to April 20th, 2023 Portfolio & PRPI Task Upload From April 11th, 2023 to April 19th, 2023 Portfolio Review and Personal Interaction (PRPI) (Online) From April 15th, 2023 to April 20th, 2023 Declaration of First Merit List May 2nd, 2023 Period for fees payment and online registration for the programme for the First Merit List Candidates From May 2nd, 2023, to May 11th, 2023 Commencement of the Programme July 2023 (Tentative)

SID Important Announcement

The official statement of the University reads, “Symbiosis International (Deemed University), SIU, does not accept any Donation/Capitation Fee for any of its programmes offered by any of its Institutes. Aspirants are advised not to fall prey to any such false claims in print or social media by unscrupulous elements. This is also to warn that the propagator of such false messages will be dealt with severely and will face legal consequences.”

Also Read: IFT MBA 2023: Registrations for Foreign Candidates and NRI Students Commence at iift.nta.nic.in