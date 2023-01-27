    SEED 2023: Slot Booking, PRPI List of Selected Candidates To Release Today

    SID will release the list of shortlisted candidates for PRPI today-January 27, 2023. Once the list is released, the slot booking will begin at sid.edu.in

    SEED 2023: As per the latest updates, Symbiosis Institute of Design (SID) will release the list of selected candidates for portfolio review and personal interaction (PRPI). Once the list is released, authorities will start booking the slots from today-January 27, 2023. Candidates can check out the entire schedule for Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design, SEED 2023 below.

    However, shortlisted candidates can book the slots till January 31, 2023. Afterward, no bookings will be entertained. Authorities will release the PRPI Admit Card 2023 on April 3, 2023. Based on the personal interaction and portfolio review, the SID authorities will release the 1st merit list on May 2, 2023. The list will be made available on the official website i.e. sid.edu.in

    SEED 2023 Schedule

    Event

    Date

    Declaration of SEED Shortlist for PRPI

    January 27th, 2023

    Slot Booking for Personal Interaction

    From January 27th, 2023

    to January 31st, 2023

    PRPI Admit Card

    From April 3rd, 2023,

    to April 20th, 2023

    Portfolio & PRPI Task Upload

    From April 11th, 2023

    to April 19th, 2023

    Portfolio Review and Personal Interaction (PRPI) (Online)

    From April 15th, 2023

    to April 20th, 2023

    Declaration of First Merit List

    May 2nd, 2023

    Period for fees payment and online registration for the

    programme for the First Merit List Candidates

    From May 2nd, 2023,

    to May 11th, 2023

    Commencement of the Programme

    July 2023 (Tentative)

    SID Important Announcement

    The official statement of the University reads, “Symbiosis International (Deemed University), SIU, does not accept any Donation/Capitation Fee for any of its programmes offered by any of its Institutes. Aspirants are advised not to fall prey to any such false claims in print or social media by unscrupulous elements. This is also to warn that the propagator of such false messages will be dealt with severely and will face legal consequences.”

