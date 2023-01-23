SEED Result 2023 (OUT): Download Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design Scorecard at sid.edu.in

SEED Result 2023 (OUT): As per the updates, the Symbiosis Institute of Design (SID) has released the Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design (SEED) result 2023 today on January 23 in online mode. Candidates can check their SEED result 2023 at sid.edu.in. They will have to use their login ID and password to download SEED result 2023. Further, all the qualified candidates will be eligible to appear for SID’s portfolio review and personal interaction (PRPI).

The final SEED result cum merit list will be prepared by considering the cumulative performance of the candidate in SEED, Portfolio Review, PRPI Task, and Personal Interaction. They will be selected for admission to SID based only on the specialization selected by them during online registration. The institute conducted the SEED exam on January 15, 2023.

SEED Result 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

SEED 2023 Dates

Events Dates SEED result January 23, 2023 (OUT) Release of list of selected candidates for PRPI January 27, 2023 Slot Booking for Personal Interaction January 27 to 31, 2023 PRPI Admit Card April 3 to 20, 2023 Portfolio & PRPI Task Upload April 11 to 19, 2023 Portfolio Review and Personal Interaction (PRPI) (Online) April 15 to 20, 2023 Release of 1st Merit List May 2, 2023 Fees payment and online registration for the programme for 1st merit list May 2 to 11 2023

How To Check SEED Result 2023?

To download the scorecard of SEED, candidates will have to visit the official website. They can go through the steps provided below to know how to check SEED result 2023 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of SID - sid.edu.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the tab - Know your admission status.

3rd Step - A login window will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Now, enter SID login ID and password.

5th Step - The SEED result will appear on the screen.

6th Step - Download the same and take the printout as well.

What After the Announcement of SEED Result 2023?

This time, the admission list for design admissions 2023 at SIU will be prepared based on a candidate's performance in a personal interview round and portfolio review. The final merit list containing names of shortlisted candidates for admission in design programmes offered at SID and SSPAD can be checked by candidates on the official website of SEED.

Earlier, candidates who qualifying the SEED written entrance exam had to appear for the Studio Test and Personal Interaction admission round which was the last and final step of the admission process for the Symbiosis Institute of Design and Symbiosis School of Planning, Architecture and Design [SSPAD], Nagpur.

