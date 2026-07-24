Seoul Becomes World’s Best Student City Again; Tokyo Retains the Second Spot
Seoul retains the number 1 position as the world's best student city, while Tokyo and London rank second and third, respectively. Read the article below to know the top cities in the world according the QS rankings 2027.
Korean capital, Seoul, has been name the World’s Best Student City for the second time. The city gained an overall score of 100 based on various measures including strength of universities, placement ratio, student feedback and affordability. The senior president of Quacquarelli Symonds, a leading higher education analytics firm, Ben Sowter said, “Seoul’s repeat title reflects sustained investment in higher education. To top a field of 150 cities once is an achievement; to do it twice in succession, and with a perfect score, speaks to something durable.”
Best Student City Ranking 2027 was released and Tokyo retained the second position like the previous year. London became the third best student city according to the QS rankings, followed by Melbourne, Munich and Sydney. Australian cities have shown improvement and risen from previous positions to entering world’s top 5 best student cities.
Mumbai also became India’s highest ranked student destination and is ranked 91st in the global rankings. It showed a considerable overall improvement. The improvement was backed by stronger employer activity scores and affordability. Delhi stands at 99th position, making an entry to the top 100 cities. The national capital has also been recognised as the most affordable city for students and received the highest affordability score with average annual international tuition fee of USD 2,700.
World’s Best Student Cities According to QS Ranking 2027
Check the table below to know the world’s best student cities according to QS Rankings:
|
Rank
|
City
|
Overall Score
|
Student View
|
1
|
Seoul
|
100
|
77.9
|
2
|
Tokyo
|
98
|
84.7
|
3
|
London
|
97.3
|
99
|
4
|
Melbourne
|
94.8
|
98.1
|
5
|
Munich
|
94.1
|
93.1
|
5
|
Sydney
|
94.1
|
95.9
|
7
|
Paris
|
92.5
|
81.4
|
8
|
Berlin
|
91.8
|
100
|
9
|
Vienna
|
90.9
|
90.3
|
10
|
Zurich
|
90.6
|
95.2
|
11
|
Singapore
|
90.2
|
93.8
|
12
|
Beijing
|
89.2
|
68
|
13
|
Edinburgh
|
89.1
|
92
|
14
|
Taipei
|
88.4
|
73.5
|
15
|
Kuala Lumpur
|
88
|
68.3
|
16
|
Kyoto
|
87.9
|
84.2
|
17
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
87.7
|
83.1
|
18
|
Boston
|
87.6
|
97.6
|
19
|
Amsterdam
|
86.3
|
94.9
|
20
|
Montreal
|
86.2
|
91.3
Best Student Cities in India According to QS Ranking 2027
Check the table below to know top student cities in India according to QS Rankings:
|
Rank
|
City
|
Overall Score
|
Affordability
|
91
|
Mumbai
|
61.8
|
84.4
|
99
|
Delhi
|
60.3
|
93.9
|
114
|
Bangalore
|
56.1
|
77.2
|
123
|
Chennai
|
54
|
74.7
A Shift Towards Asia
With Seoul ranking first, and other Asian cities such as Tokyo, Mumbai, Delhi, Kuala Lumpur, Singapre, etc., improving rankings, it shows Asia's growing dominance in higher education. The first two positions are being occupied by the Asian countries for two years now, highlighting that Asia is improving and expanding in areas such as research, innovation and overall global education. Students are preferring affordabiltiy, academic excellence and better career opportunities which is reflected in the QS rankings 2027.
Chief Sub Editor
Saumya is an education journalist. with over 9 years of editorial experience. Saumya is the Chief Sub Editor at Jagran Josh. She has spent more than 6 years in creating research, student-friendly, and SEO-optimized educational content. She has the ability to transform complex information into easy-to-understand language.In her previous role at Shiksha, she created content for several management entrance exams, including CAT, XAT, and CUET. Besides this, she enjoys makeup artistry and cooking in her spare time.