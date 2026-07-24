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Seoul retains the number 1 position as the world's best student city, while Tokyo and London rank second and third, respectively. Read the article below to know the top cities in the world according the QS rankings 2027.

Korean capital, Seoul, has been name the World’s Best Student City for the second time. The city gained an overall score of 100 based on various measures including strength of universities, placement ratio, student feedback and affordability. The senior president of Quacquarelli Symonds, a leading higher education analytics firm, Ben Sowter said, “Seoul’s repeat title reflects sustained investment in higher education. To top a field of 150 cities once is an achievement; to do it twice in succession, and with a perfect score, speaks to something durable.” Best Student City Ranking 2027 was released and Tokyo retained the second position like the previous year. London became the third best student city according to the QS rankings, followed by Melbourne, Munich and Sydney. Australian cities have shown improvement and risen from previous positions to entering world’s top 5 best student cities.

Mumbai also became India’s highest ranked student destination and is ranked 91st in the global rankings. It showed a considerable overall improvement. The improvement was backed by stronger employer activity scores and affordability. Delhi stands at 99th position, making an entry to the top 100 cities. The national capital has also been recognised as the most affordable city for students and received the highest affordability score with average annual international tuition fee of USD 2,700. World’s Best Student Cities According to QS Ranking 2027 Check the table below to know the world’s best student cities according to QS Rankings: Rank City Overall Score Student View 1 Seoul 100 77.9 2 Tokyo 98 84.7 3 London 97.3 99 4 Melbourne 94.8 98.1 5 Munich 94.1 93.1 5 Sydney 94.1 95.9 7 Paris 92.5 81.4 8 Berlin 91.8 100 9 Vienna 90.9 90.3 10 Zurich 90.6 95.2 11 Singapore 90.2 93.8 12 Beijing 89.2 68 13 Edinburgh 89.1 92 14 Taipei 88.4 73.5 15 Kuala Lumpur 88 68.3 16 Kyoto 87.9 84.2 17 Hong Kong SAR 87.7 83.1 18 Boston 87.6 97.6 19 Amsterdam 86.3 94.9 20 Montreal 86.2 91.3