SET Registration 2023 Ends Today, Get Direct Link Here

SET Registration 2023 Ends Today: As per the official schedule, the authorities will close the registrations for Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET) today i.e. April 12, 2023. Candidates who have not registered yet must visit the official website i.e. set-test.org. They are advised to apply before the deadline as the authorities may not provide any extensions. The exams will be held on May 6 and 14, 2023 in two sessions. Candidates can check exam dates for SET, SLAT, or SITEEE here.

Along with SET, the registrations for the Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT) and Symbiosis Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam (SITEEE) will be closed today. Those who wish to join B.A LL.B./B.B.A LL.B/BBA/BCA/BBA(IT)/B.A.(M.C)/B.Sc (Economics) Hons./ B.A. (Liberal Arts) Hons./B.Sc (Liberal Arts) Hons/B. Tech programmes offered by institutes/constituents of Symbiosis International (Deemed University) [SIU] have to appear for the mandatory common entrance tests SET/SLAT/SITEEE.

SET Registration 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

SET 2023 Important Dates

Particulars Dates Admit Card for Test 1 April 22, 2023 Admit Card for Test 2 April 28, 2023 Exam Name SLAT Test 1 SET Test 1 SITEEE Test 1 ( May 6, 2023) 9.00 am to 10.00 am 11.30 am to 12.30 pm 2.00 pm to 3.00 pm Exam Name SLAT Test 2 SET Test 2 SITEEE Test 2 (May 14, 2023) 9.00 am to 10.00 am 11.30 am to 12.30 pm 2.00 pm to 3.00 pm Result Declaration May 24, 2023

How to Apply for SET 2023?

Eligible candidates can apply for SET, SLAT, and SITEEE on the official website. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to apply for SET Registration 2023 here-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. set-test.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on SET/SLAT/SITEEE 2023

Step 3: Complete registration Part 1- verify email ID

Step 4: Now, make payment for SET exam

Step 5: Fill out the form and register for institute programme (s)

Step 6: Upload documents (if any) and pay for institute programme (s)

Step 7: Submit the form and print a hard copy

