SET Registration 2023 Ends Tomorrow, Check How to Apply Here

SET Registration 2023: As per the official schedule, Symbiosis International University (SIU) will close the registrations for SET 2023 tomorrow i.e. April 12, 2023. Thus, candidates who wish to register for Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET) must do the same on the official website i.e. set-test.org. They are advised to apply before tomorrow as the authorities may not extend the deadline.

SIU will conduct the SET exam in two sessions. The authorities will issue different hall tickets for both exams. The SET admit card 2023 for Test 1 will be issued on April 22, 2023. Whereas, the hall ticket for Test 2 will be made live on April 28, 2023. Candidates can check out the exam schedule here

SET Exam Dates 2023

Particulars Dates Admit Card for Test 1 April 22, 2023 Admit Card for Test 2 April 28, 2023 SET Test 1 May 6, 2023 (11.30 am to 12.30 pm) SET Test 2 May 14, 2023 (11.30 am to 12.30 pm) Result Declaration May 24, 2023

SET Registration 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Apply for SET 2023?

Eligible candidates can apply for the test on the official website. Interested ones can follow the below-mentioned steps to register-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. set-test.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on SET/SLAT/SITEEE 2023

Step 3: Complete registration Part 1- verify email ID

Step 4: Now, make payment for SET exam

Step 5: Fill out the form and register for institute programme (s)

Step 6: Upload documents (if any) and pay for institute programme (s)

Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout

SET Application Fee 2023

Particulars Fee SET- General, SLAT, SEED 1950 SITEEE 2000 Institute fee 1000 (per institute)

