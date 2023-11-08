Sharad Vivek Sagar: Conferred Honorary Doctorate by JECRC University

Sharad Vivek Sagar has received the prestigious invitation to be awarded an honorary doctorate by JECRC University. Additionally, he has been invited to serve as the Chief Guest and Convocation Speaker at the esteemed institution. This dual recognition underscores his remarkable achievements and contributions in his field, solidifying his position as a distinguished figure in academia and beyond.

Sharad Vivek Sagar has tweeted, “When I was 25, I was invited as the youngest Indian Chief Guest and Convocation Speaker of a university. Today, I feel the same emotions as I accept the invitation to receive an honorary doctorate and serve as the 2024 Chief Guest and Convocation Speaker of @JECRCUniversity.”

Sharad Vivek Sagar: Chief Guest and Convocation Speaker at JECRCU 2024

About Sharad Vivek Sagar

Sharad Vivek Sagar, a globally recognized social entrepreneur and influential Youth Icon hailing from Bihar, has made history by becoming the inaugural Indian to be elected as the President of the Student Government at Harvard Graduate School of Education. At the age of 16, Sagar established the national organization Dexterity Global, showcasing his exceptional leadership and dedication to driving positive change.

