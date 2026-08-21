Shimla School Audit: 81% Lack Clean Drinking Water, 43% Without Safety Fencing

The Shimla schools social audit has exposed serious problems in the state capital district. The audit found major gaps in infrastructure and basic amenities. It flagged weak student safety and poor child protection. Academic monitoring is also below standard. These issues raise deep concerns over Right to education implementation. The audit covered 444 schools under the Samagra Siksha Abhiyan. This is nearly 20 percent of the 2068 schools in Shimla district. The remaining schools will be covered in four later phases. The report gives a clear picture of how far school education is from the promised quality. Read the article to get further details.

What the Shimla Schools Social Audit Found

Many schools still lack proper classrooms and furniture. Drinking water and sanitation facilities remain insufficient in several places. Road connectivity is poor for many institutions. Safety mechanisms are weak on most campuses. These gaps cut straight into the quality of education. The findings came from a team of Himachal Pradesh University. Aparna Negi led the team and Randhir Ranta worked with her. They presented the report at a public hearing in Theog. The Shimla schools social audit shows how far schools are from RTE promised, said Ranta. The performance of schools falls short of the quality guaranteed under the Right to Education Act.