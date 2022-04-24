SHRESHTA NETS 2022 Admit Card Released, Download NTA SHRESHTA NETS Hall Tickets at shreshta.nta.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

SHRESHTA NETS 2022 Admit Card Released: NTA has released the admit card for the upcoming SHRESHTA NETS 2022 exam. The ‘Scheme for Residential Education for Students in High Schools in Targeted Areas’ is a national-level entrance exam held to screen high school students to grant admissions to the meritorious SC boys and girls in the best private residential schools in the country. Candidates who had applied to participate in the SHRESHTA 2022 national-level entrance test can now download their individual hall tickets or admit cards online by logging onto the portal - shreshta.nta.nic.in. Alternatively, a direct link to the portal is also provided below:

Download SHRESHTA NETS 2022 Admit Card – Direct Link (Available Now)

SHRESHTA NETS 2022 Exam Pattern

As per the details shared by the NTA – National Testing Agency, the SHRESHTA NETS 2022 exam will be held 7th May 2022 in the afternoon session i.e., from 2 PM to 5 PM. The exam paper would consist of 100 question which will be worth 400 marks. The questions in SHRESHTA NETS 2022 will be based on subjects like Mathematics, Science, Social Science and General Knowledge. The detailed exam pattern for SHRESHTA National Entrance Test is explained below:

Subject No of Questions No of Marks Mathematics 30 120 Science 20 80 Social Science 25 100 General Awareness / Knowledge 25 100 Total 100 400

In terms of marking scheme, the SHRESHTA NETS 2022 exam will NOT follow Negative scheme with +4 marks being awarded for every correct answer while no marks would be deducted for wrong or unattempted questions.

NTA helpline for Errors in SHRESHTA 2022 Admit Card

With admit cards for SHRESHTA NET 2022 released, all candidates are advised to download the hall ticket and save it safely on their devices. Hall tickets for SHRESHTA 2022 entrance test will be issued in the form of e-admit cards which are available via the official website. After downloading the SHRESHTA 2022 admit cards, candidates are advised to verify all the details provided on it. In case of any errors or discrepancies, students need to reach out to NTA Help Line Number: 011-40759000 between 10.00 am to 5.00 pm.

