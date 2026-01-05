Bihar STET Result 2025
SEED B.Des Admit Card Released at sid.edu.in; Check Steps to Download Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Jan 5, 2026, 19:13 IST

The Symbiosis Institute of Design (SID), Pune, released the SEED B.Des Admit Card 2026 today, December 5, 2026. Candidates can download the admit card from sid.edu.in using their User ID and password. The exam is scheduled for January 11, 2026, and a hard copy of the admit card is required to appear.

Key Points

  • SID released the SEED B.Des Admit Card 2026 on December 5, 2026.
  • Candidates can download the admit card from sid.edu.in using their User ID and password.
  • The exam is scheduled for January 11, 2026.

SEED B.Des Admit Card 2026: The Symbiosis Institute of Design (SID), Pune released the Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design (SEED) 2026 Admit card for B.Des programmes today, December 5, 2026. Candidates will need to use their User ID and password to download the admit card on the official website at sid.edu.in. The exam will be conducted on January 11, 2026.

How to download SID SEED B.Des Admit Card?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to download the SEED Admit card online:

  1. Visit the official website at sid.edu.in
  2. Click on the ‘Admit Card’ link
  3. Enter your SEED login ID and password and login
  4. SID SEED 2026 admit card will appear 
  5. Check your details and download the admit card

Candidates will need to carry a hard copy of their SEED B.Des Admit Card in order to appear for the exam. 

Details on SID SEED B.Des Admit Card 2026

The Symbiosis Institute of Design (SID) SEED 2026 admit card will have the following details:

  • Name
  • Photo
  • Signature
  • ID or Roll number
  • SEED Exam Date
  • SEED Exam Timings
  • Course Name

DIRECT LINK - SID SEED B.Des Admit Card

