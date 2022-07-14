SITEEE 2022 Result (OUT): Download SITEEE Result Scorecard online via the official portal - set-test.org

SITEEE 2022 Result (OUT): Symbiosis Institute of Technology has officially declared the SITEEE Result 2022 for the recently held institute-level entrance test. SIT Engineering Entrance Exam (SITEEE) is held by Symbiosis International (Deemed University) to streamline admission to B.Tech programs offered by SIT for its Pune and Nagpur Campuses. Candidates who had appeared for the SITEEE 2022 Exam held earlier in the month, can now check the SITEEE Result Scorecard online via the official portal - set-test.org. To make the process of checking SITEEE 2022 Result easier and to help candidates download SITEEE Scorecard 2022 easily, a direct link to the official portal is also shared below:

Check SITEEE 2022 Result - Direct Link (Available Now)

How to check SITEEE Result 2022 online?

Similar to the application process and the admit card, the release of SITEEE Result 2022 has also been done in a completely online format. Candidates who want to check SITEEE Result Scorecard are advised to log onto the official portal - set-test.org and locate the link for ‘Download Scorecard’ given at the top of the page. Clicking on the link will take candidates to a new page with the login window. Enter your SITEEE ID and Password in the concerned fields and submit them. Your SITEEE 2022 Result will be displayed on the screen as a digital scorecard. Download the scorecard in PDF format or take printout for future reference.

What after SITEEE 2022 Result?

With the result already declared for the SITEEE 2022 examination, the next step in the admission cycle would be the release of the merit list. The exam conducting authority will release SITEEE 2022 Merit List which will consist of the names of the candidates who are shortlisted for the admission process. SITEEE 2022 Qualified candidates will be called in to participate in the counselling process which will be held in the online format. During the counselling process, candidates will be allotted seats for BSc programmes in as per the institute and course choice. The final step in the admission process will be document verification which will be held offline at the assigned venue.

