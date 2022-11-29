SKIPS Ahmedabad 2023: PGDM Admissions Open, Check at skips.in

SKIPS 2023 Admissions: St. Kabir Institute of Professional Studies Ahmedabad has started the application process for the two-year Postgraduate Diploma Programme in Management for the 2023 Session. According to the details given on the official website, the application process is available in both online and offline modes. Interested students can complete the applications as per their preference.

Candidates applying for the PGDM programme are required to first visit the official website and check through the eligibility criteria provided. Only those who fulfill the eligibility criteria will be considered for the admission process. Candidates can check the SKIPS Admission 2023 Eligibility Criteria through the link available on the official website - skips.in. Students can also check through the details available below before submitting their Applications for the PGDM programme.

SKIPS 2023 Eligibility Criteria

SKIPS 2023 Eligibility criteria prescribe the category in which the admissions for the 2023 admission session will be conducted. According to the eligibility criteria provided by the institute, candidates applying must have a minimum of 50% marks in their Bachelor’s Degree (45% for SC/ ST/ OBC Category).

Candidates applying must also have a valid score in any one of the following National Level exams - CAT/ XAT/ CMAT/ ATMA/ MAT/ GMAT.

Candidates in the final year of their Bachelor's degree can also apply for the admission process.

SKIPS 2023 Admission Process

The SKIPS 2023 Application process is conducted in both online and offline mode. Candidates applying online are required to register for the same through the link available on the official website.

After completing the SKIPS Applications 2023, the institution will release the SKIPS merit list. The merit list will be released based on the scores secured by students in the national-level entrance examinations.

SKIPS will be conducting the admissions for the students based on the merit list released. Candidates eligible for admission as per the merit list will be called for the counselling process following which those who have qualified as per the insgtitute can complete the admission procedure and submit the application fee.

