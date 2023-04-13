SLAT 2023 Registration Dates Extended, Check New Dates Here

SLAT 2023: As per the recent updates, Symbiosis International University (SIU) has extended the registration dates for Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT) examination 2023 till April 16, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who are interested in applying for the entrance exam to get admission into law programmes including BA LLB, BA LLB (Hons.), BBA LLB, and BBA LLB (Hons.) courses and have not registered yet can submit the registration form through the official website- set-test.org

SLAT 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

SLAT 2023 Exam Schedule

Candidates appearing for SLAT 2023 exams can check the important dates in the table given below:

Events Dates Last date to register for SLAT 2023 April 16, 2023 Availability of SLAT 2023 admit card for SET test 1 April 22, 2023 SLAT 2023 admit card for SET test 2 April 28, 2023 SLAT Test 1 Exam 2023 May 6, 2023 SLAT Test 2 Exam 2023 May 14, 2023 Declaration of SLAT result 2023 May 24, 2023

Check Information Bulletin Here

How to fill out the SLAT 2023 registration form?

Those candidates who are yet to register for the SLAT exam 2023 can follow the below-given steps to complete the registration process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of SIU- set-test.org

Step 2: Click on the direct link of SLAT registration available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter all the required details as mentioned in the registration form and login through the newly generated details

Step 4: Make the payment of prescribed application fee and upload all the required documents as asked

Step 5: Go through the entire form and then submit the SLAT registration form

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a few printouts for future use

