  1. Home
  2. News
  3. SLAT 2023 Registration Dates Extended, Check New Dates Here

SLAT 2023 Registration Dates Extended, Check New Dates Here

The Symbiosis International University (SIU) has extended the SLAT 2023 registration dates in online mode. Interested candidates who are yet to apply can fill out the registration form at set-test.org. Check revised dates here

jagran josh
Updated: Apr 13, 2023 16:34 IST
SLAT 2023 Registrations
SLAT 2023 Registrations

SLAT 2023: As per the recent updates, Symbiosis International University (SIU) has extended the registration dates for Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT) examination 2023 till April 16, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who are interested in applying for the entrance exam to get admission into law programmes including BA LLB, BA LLB (Hons.), BBA LLB, and BBA LLB (Hons.) courses and have not registered yet can submit the registration form through the official website- set-test.org

SLAT 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

SLAT 2023 Exam Schedule

Candidates appearing for SLAT 2023 exams can check the important dates in the table given below:

Events

Dates

Last date to register for SLAT 2023

April 16, 2023

Availability of SLAT 2023 admit card for SET test 1 

April 22, 2023

SLAT 2023 admit card for SET test 2 

April 28, 2023 

SLAT Test 1 Exam 2023

May 6, 2023

SLAT Test 2 Exam 2023

May 14, 2023

Declaration of SLAT result 2023

May 24, 2023

Check Information Bulletin Here

How to fill out the SLAT 2023 registration form?

Those candidates who are yet to register for the SLAT exam 2023 can follow the below-given steps to complete the registration process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of SIU- set-test.org

Step 2: Click on the direct link of SLAT registration available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter all the required details as mentioned in the registration form and login through the newly generated details

Step 4: Make the payment of prescribed application fee and upload all the required documents as asked

Step 5: Go through the entire form and then submit the SLAT registration form

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a few printouts for future use

Also Read: West Bengal Govt to Prepone Summer Holidays Due to Extreme Heat, Check Revised Dates Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Board Name
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023