SNAP 2022 Admit Card For Phase 1 Tomorrow at snaptest.org, Know Steps To Download

SNAP 2022 Admit Card (Tomorrow): Symbiosis International University (SIU) will issue the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) phase 1 admit card tomorrow - December 5. Candidates can download SNAP 2022 admit card in online mode at snaptest.org. They will have to use their SNAP login ID and password to download the SNAP 2022 admit card for phase 1.

Further, SIU will release separate SNAP 2022 admit card for phase 2 and 3 on December 10, 2022. As per the released dates, SNAP test 1 will be conducted on December 10, whereas tests 2 and 3 will be held on December 18 and 23, 2022 respectively.

How To Download SNAP Admit Card 2022?

Only those candidates will be able to download the SNAP admit card 2022 who have submitted their application form. They download hall ticket of SNAP 2022 in online mode. They can follow the steps below to know how to download the SNAP admit card 2022 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of SNAP - snaptest.org.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on admit card tab.

3rd Step - A login page will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Enter login ID and password.

5th Step - The SNAP 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

6th Step - Download the same and take a printout as well.

What Details will be mentioned on the SNAP 2022 Admit Card?

Candidates must ensure that they download the SNAP 2022 admit card separately for each attempt. Also, all the hall ticket will have the same information about the candidates but the exam date, city and time will be different. They can check all the following details after downloading the SNAP 2022 admit card -

Name of the candidate

SNAP ID

Test centre

Date of birth

SNAP seat number

Reporting time

Candidates photograph

Candidates signature

Exam day guidelines

