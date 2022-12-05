SNAP 2022 Phase 1 Admit Card Released, Download at snaptest.org

SNAP 2022 Admit Card: Symbiosis International University has released the SNAP 2022 Phase 1 Admit Card today. Candidates appearing for SNAP 2022 Phase 1 Exams can visit the official website of SNAP 2022 to download the admit card.

The SNAP 2022 Phase 1 exams will be conducted from December 10 to 23, 2022. The Admit card for the tests to be held in different slots will be available on different dates. As per the given schedule, the Admit Card has been released for the exam to be conducted on December 10, 2022.

To check the SNAP 2022 Admit Card candidates are required to visit the official website and login using the SNAP 2022 ID and Password. The link for candidates to download the SNAP 2022 Phase 1 Admit Card is available on the official website - snaptest.org. Candidates can also download the SNAP 2022 Admit Card through the direct link available here.

SNAP 2022 Phase 1 Exam Admit Card Schedule

As mentioned, SNAP 2022 exams will be conducted on 3 days. The dates for candidates to download the SNAP 2022 Admit Card for each exam is available below.

SNAP Test Date Admit card will be live December 10, 2022 December 5, 2022 December 18, 2022 December 10, 2022 December 23, 2022 December 10, 2022

How to Download SNAP 2022 Admit Card

The SNAP 2022 Phase 2 Admit Card is available on the official website of Symbiosis International University. Candidates who will be appearing for the SNAP 2022 Exams can follow the steps provided here to download the SNAP 2022 Admit Card.

Step 1: Visit the SNAP official website

Step 2: Click on the SNAP 2022 Admit Card link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the SNAP ID and Password

Step 4: Download the SNAP 2022 Phase 1 Admit Card for further reference

Details given on the SNAP 2022 Admit Card

The SNAP 2022 Admit Card is available for download in the online mode. When downloading the SNAP 2022 Admit Card candidates are required to cross-check all the details given on the admit card.

Name of the candidate

Candidates SNAP ID

Test centre

Date of birth

SNAP 2021 seat number

Reporting time

Candidates photograph

Candidates signature

SNAP 2021 exam day guidelines

