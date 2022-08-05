SNAP 2022: Registration commence at snaptest.org, Get Direct Link Here

SNAP 2022 Registrations: Symbiosis International University has started the SNAP 2022 Registration process. Candidates interested in appearing for the SNAP entrance examinations can visit the official website and complete the registration and application process.

As per the schedule provided, the last date for students to submit the SNAP 2022 applications is November 24, 2022. The SNAP 2022 examination will be conducted on three separate days. SNAP Test 01 will be conducted on December 10, 2022 (Saturday) while SNAP Test 02 will be conducted on December 18, 2022 (Sunday) and SNAP Test 03 - December 23, 2022 (Friday). The exams on all the three days will be conducted from 02.00 PM to 03.00 PM.

Candidates can visit the official website - snaptest.org to complete the registrations and application process. The direct link for students to complete the SNAP 2022 Registrations is also available here.

SNAP 2022 Registrations

SNAP 2022 Registrations are available on the official website of SNAP. To complete the SNAP 2022 Registrations students are required to visit the website and enter the required details in the link provided. Candidates can also complete the SNAP 2022 Registrations by following the steps provided below.

Visit the SNAP 2022 official website Click on ‘Apply Now’ link on the homepage Fill the registration form part I Enter the OTP & validate mobile no. Verify your email id Complete the SNAP 2022 payment process Register for the institute programmes by filling and completing the registration form part II Make Payment for Institute Programme(s) Click on the final submission tab

SNAP 2022 Registration Fee

The Registration fee for SNAP 2022 needs to be submitted when filling the SNAP 2022 applications. Candidates need to submit an application fee of Rs. 1950 for the entrance test. The payment link will be activated once students fill in the basic requirements in the registration link. It must be noted that the applications will not be considered if the fee payment process is not completed within the time period provided.

