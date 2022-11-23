SNAP 2022 Registration Window To Close Tomorrow, Check Important Dates Here

SNAP 2022: Symbiosis International University (SIU) will end application process for Symbiosis National Aptitude(SNAP) exam tomorrow- November 24th. Candidates who are willing to appear for the SNAP 2022 exam can register themselves on the official website i.e. snaptest.org. Those who haven’t applied yet must fill out the form and pay SNAP 2022 registration fees Rs 1950 registration fee latest by tomorrow.

The University started the SNAP registration form on 4th August 2022 in online mode. As per the announced dates, SNAP will be conducted on December 10, 18, and 23 from 2 to 3:00 pm. The admit cards will be released in two sessions - on December 5 and 10. It will be a computer-based exam and the result will be declared in January.

SNAP Registration 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

SNAP 2022 Dates

Events Dates Last date of SNAP registration November 24, 2022 Last date for payment November 24, 2022 SNAP admit card December 05, 2022 (Test 1) December 10, 2022 (Test 2 and 3) SNAP Computer-based Test December 10, 2022 (2 to 3 PM - SNAP Test 1) December 18, 2022 (2 to 3 PM - SNAP Test 2) December 23, 2022 (2 to 3 PM - SNAP Test 3) SNAP Result January 10, 2023

How to Register for SNAP 2022?

Candidates appearing for the SNAP 2022 exam can register on the official website i.e. snaptest.org. Candidates can pay the application fees in online mode or through Demand Draft (DD). They can also go through these simple steps to submit the SNAP Application form -

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e snaptest.org.

Step 2: Click on the tab saying Apply Now.

Step 3: Enter Name, Email ID, phone number, and date of birth.

Step 4: After registration, enter your SNAP/Email ID to log in.

Step 5: Enter the personal, academic details, SNAP test date, and city.

Step 6: Attach scanned signature and a passport-size photograph.

Step 7: Pay application fee and submit the form.

