SNAP Admit Card 2022 To Release on December 5 For Test 1, Download Hall Ticket at snaptest.org

SNAP Admit Card 2022: As per the released dates, Symbiosis International University (SIU) will issue the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2022 admit card on December 5 for test 1. Candidates can download SNAP admit card 2022 in online mode at snaptest.org. They will have to use their SNAP login ID and password to download the SNAP admit card 2022.

Without carrying the admit card of SNAP for test 1, candidates will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Also, the authorities will release the SNAP admit card for tests 2 and 3 on December 10, 2022. As per the schedule, SNAP test 1 will be conducted on December 10, whereas tests 2 and 3 will be held on December 18 and 23, 2022 respectively.

SNAP 2022 Dates

Events Dates SNAP Admit Card for Test 1 December 5, 2022 SNAP Test 1 December 10, 2022 (2 to 3 PM) SNAP Admit Card for Test 2 and 3 December 10, 2022 SNAP Test 2 December 18, 2022 SNAP Test 3 December 23, 2022

How To Download SNAP Admit Card 2022?

It is compulsory for candidates to carry a hard copy of the admit card of SNAP to the exam centre. Therefore, they need to download it in online mode. They can follow the steps below to know how to download SNAP admit card 2022 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of SNAP - snaptest.org.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on admit card tab.

3rd Step - A login page will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Enter login ID and password.

5th Step - The SNAP 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

6th Step - Download the same and take a printout as well.

Only those candidates will be able to download the SNAP admit card 2022 who have submitted their application form. SNAP admit card for each attempt will be released separately therefore, candidates must ensure that they download the SNAP 2022 admit card separately for each attempt before the exam from the official website.

Also Read: AISSEE 2023 Registration Ends Today, Apply for Sainik School Admission at aissee.nta.nic.in