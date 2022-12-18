SNAP Exam Analysis 2022, 18 Dec: Phase 2 Paper Review, Expected Cut Off

SNAP Exam Analysis 2022: Symbiosis International University has commenced the SNAP 2022 Phase 2 Examinations. The SNAP 2022 Exams are being conducted from 2 to 4 PM across the various exam centres. Candidates appearing for the SNAP 2022 exams will be able to check here the Phase 2 Exam

About SNAP 2022

SNAP 2022 Slot 2 is being conducted in the computer-based mode with 60 questions to be answered in 60 minutes. Each correct answer will fetch 1 mark while an incorrect answer will be 0.25 marks.

The exam is divided into three sections - General English, Analytical & Logical Reasoning and Quantitative, DI & Data Sufficiency.

General English: 15

Analytical & Logical Reasoning: 25

Quantitative, DI and Data Sufficiency: 20

SNAP 2022 Exam Pattern & Expected Cutoff

Section Total Questions Total Marks Marking Scheme Good Score General English 15 15 +1/-0.25 10 Analytical & Logical Reasoning 25 25 +1/-0.25 18-19 Quantitative, DI and Data Sufficiency 20 20 +1/-0.25 12-14 Total 60 60 +1/-0.25 40-42

