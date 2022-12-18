    SNAP Exam Analysis 2022, 18 Dec: Phase 2 Paper Review, Expected Cut Off

    SNAP MBA Exam Analysis 2022: SNAP 2022 Phase 2 Examination is underway. Candidates appearing for the exams can check the complete exam analysis and other details here. 

    Dec 18, 2022
    SNAP Exam Analysis 2022: Symbiosis International University has commenced the SNAP 2022 Phase 2 Examinations. The SNAP 2022 Exams are being conducted from 2 to 4 PM across the various exam centres. Candidates appearing for the SNAP 2022 exams will be able to check here the Phase 2 Exam 

    About SNAP 2022

    SNAP 2022 Slot 2 is being conducted in the computer-based mode with  60 questions to be answered in 60 minutes. Each correct answer will fetch 1 mark while an incorrect answer will be 0.25 marks.

    The exam is divided into three sections - General English, Analytical & Logical Reasoning and Quantitative, DI & Data Sufficiency. 

    • General English: 15
    • Analytical & Logical Reasoning: 25
    • Quantitative, DI and Data Sufficiency: 20

    SNAP 2022 Exam Pattern & Expected Cutoff

    Section

    Total Questions

    Total Marks

    Marking Scheme

    Good Score

    General English

    15

    15

    +1/-0.25

    10

    Analytical & Logical Reasoning

    25

    25

    +1/-0.25

    18-19

    Quantitative, DI and Data Sufficiency

    20

    20

    +1/-0.25

    12-14

    Total

    60

    60

    +1/-0.25

    40-42

