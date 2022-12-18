SNAP Exam Analysis 2022, 18 Dec: Phase 2 Paper Review, Expected Cut Off

SNAP Exam Analysis 2022: Symbiosis International University has commenced the SNAP 2022 Phase 2 Examinations. The SNAP 2022 Exams are being conducted from 2 to 4 PM across the various exam centres. Candidates appearing for the SNAP 2022 exams will be able to check here the Phase 2 Exam
About SNAP 2022
SNAP 2022 Slot 2 is being conducted in the computer-based mode with 60 questions to be answered in 60 minutes. Each correct answer will fetch 1 mark while an incorrect answer will be 0.25 marks.
The exam is divided into three sections - General English, Analytical & Logical Reasoning and Quantitative, DI & Data Sufficiency.
- General English: 15
- Analytical & Logical Reasoning: 25
- Quantitative, DI and Data Sufficiency: 20
SNAP 2022 Exam Pattern & Expected Cutoff
|
Section
|
Total Questions
|
Total Marks
|
Marking Scheme
|
Good Score
|
General English
|
15
|
15
|
+1/-0.25
|
10
|
Analytical & Logical Reasoning
|
25
|
25
|
+1/-0.25
|
18-19
|
Quantitative, DI and Data Sufficiency
|
20
|
20
|
+1/-0.25
|
12-14
|
Total
|
60
|
60
|
+1/-0.25
|
40-42
Keep Visiting this Page to get the initial analysis and review of SNAP 2022 Phase 2 Exams.REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES