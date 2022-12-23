SNAP Phase 3 Exam Today, Check Exam Day Guidelines, Exam Pattern Marking Scheme Here

SNAP 2022 Exam Guidelines: Symbiosis International University will be conducting the SNAP 2022 Phase 3 Examinations today, December 23, 2022. The exams will be conducted across the designated exam centres from 2 to 3 PM. Candidates who will be appearing for the SNAP 2023 exams can check here the exam pattern, exam day instructions and other details.

This is the final slot of the SNAP 2022 exams. Slot 1 was conducted on December 10, while slot 2 was conducted on December 18, 2023. The SNAP 2022 Phase 3 exam will be conducted for a duration of 1 hour. Candidates are to answer 60 multiple-choice questions from the 3 sections within the time period provided.

SNAP 2022 Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates appearing for the SNAP 2022 exams must reach the exam centre atleast an hour before the commencement of the exams.

Students must carry their SNAP Phase 2 Exam Admit Card with them along with

valid id proof which has to be produced at the exam centre.

Candidates are not allowed to carry items such as mobile phones, smartwatches, and other electrical devices with them to the exam centre.

Students are also not allowed to leave the exam hall until the exams are completed.

Students have also been advised to follow the COVID protocols and guidelines carefully

SNAP 2022 Exam Pattern

SNAP 2022 Phase 3 exams will be conducted for a duration of 1 hour. Candidates can here the SNAP 2022 Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme.

Section name Questions Marks per question Total marks General English: Reading Comprehension, Verbal Reasoning, Verbal Ability 15 1 15 Analytical & Logical Reasoning 25 1 25 Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency 20 1 20 Total 60 - 60

Candidates appearing for the SNAP 2022 Exams must note that the SNAP 2022 Admit Card is a mandatory document that has to be provided at the exam centre along with the ID proof. The Admit card consists of the candidate's details and the exam centre instructions and information.

