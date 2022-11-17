SNAP Registration 2022 Window To Close Next Week, Check Steps To Apply Here

SNAP 2022: As per the recent updates, Symbiosis International (Deemed) University, Pune will end the application process for Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2022 by next week - 28th November. Candidates can apply for SNAP 2022 in online mode at the official website - snaptest.org. However, before filling up the SNAP 2022 application form, candidates must go through the eligibility criteria.

To fill up the SNAP 2022 application form, candidates will have to upload all the necessary documents such as a passport size photograph and signature. Candidates can choose up to three attempts while registering for SNAP 2022. The University started the SNAP registration form on 4th August 2022 in online mode.

SNAP 2022 Registration - Direct Link (Available Now)

SNAP Dates 2022

Events Test 1 Dates Test 2 Dates Test 3 Dates Last date to apply for SNAP 24th November 2022 24th November 2022 24th November 2022 Last day for payment of fees 24th November 2022 24th November 2022 24th November 2022 SNAP admit card 5th December 2022 10th December 2022 10th December 2022 SNAP exam 10th December 2022 18th December 2022 23rd December 2022 SNAP result 10th January 2023 10th January 2023 10th January 2023

How To Apply for SNAP 2022?

To fill the application form for the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test, candidates have to go to the official website. Candidates have to pay the SNAP registration fee of Rs 1950 for each attempt. The fee can be paid in online mode or through Demand Draft (DD). Go through the steps provided below to know how to apply for SNAP 2022 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of Symbiosis International (Deemed) University - snaptest.org.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on - Apply Now.

3rd Step - On the new page, register for SNAP by entering all the asked details.

4th Step - After generating login credentials, Re-login, fill up the form and upload the coloured photograph.

5th Step - Pay the requisite SNAP 2022 application fee.

6th Step - Take a printout of SNAP application form for future reference.

SNAP 2022 Exam Pattern

As per the official website, the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) will include three sections - General English (15 questions), Analytical & Logical Reasoning (25 questions), and Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency (20 questions). For each correct answer, one mark will be given and 0.25 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.

They will have to complete the SNAP exam within 60 minutes for three sections. Symbiosis International (Deemed) University conducts Symbiosis National Aptitude Test, a national-level management entrance test every year for admission to MBA/ PGDM programmes.

Also Read: MAT CBT Admit Card 2022 (Today): Download AIMA CBT Phase 1 Hall Ticket at mat.aima.in