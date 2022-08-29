Special OJEE 2022 Exam Admit Card Released, Download at ojee.nic.in

OJEE 2022 Special Exam: Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board has released the Special OJEE 2022 Admit Card. Candidates appearing for the exams scheduled to be conducted on September 3, 4 and 7, 2022 can visit the official website of OJEE to download the Admit Card.

The Special OJEE 2022 Admit Card is required to be submitted at the exam centre by the students appearing for the test, the OJEE 2022 Admit Card will include the details of the candidates along with other information valid for the exams.

OJEE 2022 Special Exam Admit Card

To download the OJEE 2022 Admit Card students are required to visit the official website and enter the Application Number and Date of Birth in the admit card link provided. Along with the link available on the official website - ojee.nic.in candidates can also check the OJEE 2022 Admit Card through the link provided here.

Steps to download the Special OJEE 2022 Admit Card

The OJEE 2022 Special Admit Card is available for download on the login link provided on the homepage. Candidates can download the Special OJEE 2022 Admit Card by following the steps given below.

Step 1: Visit the OJEE 2022 official website

Step 2: Click on the special OJEE 2022 Admit Card link provided

Step 3: The OJEE 2022 Special Admit Card will be displayed

Step 4: Download the Special OJEE 2022 Admit Card for further reference

Details mentioned on the Special OJEE 2022 Admit Card

The Special OJEE 2022 Admit Card will include the candidates details along with the examination information and other details. Candidates when downloading the Special OJEE 2022 Admit card must make sure that they cross check all the information provided on the admit card. The details include

Candidate name and roll number

Examination details

Reporting time to exam centre

Exam schedule and shift

Instructions to be followed

Instructions to be followed on the day of exam

Candidates appearing for the Special OJEE 2022 Examinations must make sure that they carry the exam admit card with them on the day of the examination. Students are also required to carry a valid photo ID proof and a declaration form mandatory.

Students are advised to reach the exam centre atleast an hour before the exam so that they are not late due to unavoidable circumstances.

Masks are mandatory during the exam and candidates without masks would not be allowed to appear for the exam.

Mobile phones and other electronic gadgets are not allowed inside the exam centre.

