SPPU Results 2023 Out For MBA and MPharma Programmes At unipune.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

SPPU Result 2023: The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has announced the results for the various UG and PG programmes in online mode. The results have been released for the Master of Business Administration (Rev. 2019) exam, M. Pharma, PG Diploma in Computer Management, Doctor of Pharmacy and others. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check and download their results through the official website - unipune.ac.in.

To download the results, candidates are required to enter the necessary details such as seat number and mother's name in the result login window. Candidates can also click on the direct link mentioned below to get their results.

Check here the direct link for Savitribai Phule Pune University for various examinations.

Courses Result release date MASTER OF PHARMACY (Rev.2018) - APRIL 2023 October 3, 2023 MASTER OF PHARMACY (Rev.2019) - APRIL 2023 October 3, 2023 MASTER OF BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION (REV.2019) - APRIL 2023 September 30, 2023 MASTER OF BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION (2019 REVISED) - APRIL 2023 September 28, 2023 First Year Doctor Of Pharmacy April 2023 September 27, 2023

Login details required to check the SPPU result 2023

Candidates are required to enter the below-given details in the login window to get their results.

Seat number

Mother’s name

How to download SPPU results 2023 online?

Candidates who have appeared for the SPPU university examinations for the academic year of 2023 can check the below-given steps to download their SPPU result online.

Step 1: Visit the official website - unipune.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the results section available on the homepage

Step 3: A new login window will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Click on the desired result link available

Step 5: Enter the necessary details such as seat number and mother's name in the result login window

Step 6: The SPPU results 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 7: Go through the details mentioned on it and download it for future use

