SRMJEEE Phase 1 Round 1 Rank Cards Out at srmist.edu.in, Know How to Download Here

SRMJEEE Result 2023: As per the recent updates, the SRM Institute of Science and Technology has released the SRMJEEE phase 1 round 1 rank cards today, April 28, 2023, at 11 am, in online mode. Those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download their rank cards by entering the necessary login credentials from the official website i.e. srmist.edu.in.

As per the schedule, the round 1 choice filling round will be conducted from April 29, 2023, to May 5, 2023. In order to download the rank cards candidates need to enter their required login details such as email id and password. It is advisable for the candidates to download their scorecards from the official website only.

SRMJEEE Result 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

How to download SRMJEEE rank card 2023?

Candidates can go through the below-given steps to download the SRMJEEE rank card 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of SRM i.e. srmist.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for SRMJEEE rank card 2023 available

Step 3: Enter all the required details such as email id and password

Step 4: The SRMJEEE rank card 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the rank card and print a hard copy for future reference.

Steps to be followed for the E-Counselling process

Interested candidates can check the steps given below that will be followed for the e-counselling process.

Step 1: Go to the admission portal at SRM's official website i.e. applications.srmist.edu.in

Step 2: Download the SRMJEEE rank card 2023

Step 3: Now, fill out the choices for the courses according to the preferences

Step 4: Applicants will have to accept the allocation of the respective programmes those who have been allocated a seat

Step 5: After this, submit the prescribed counselling fees

Step 6: Download and print a hard copy of the provisional allotment letter (PAL)

