SSC CHSL Answer Key 2023 Live: Tier 1 Response Sheet Soon at ssc.nic.in, Cut Off Marks

Updated: 25 Mar, 2023 04:16 PM IST

SSC CHSL Answer Key 2023 Live: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon release the answer key of the computer-based CHSL Exam 2022-23. Tier 1 SSC CHSL Answer Key will be available on the official website of the commission i.e. ssc.nic.in.

SSC will also release the responses of the candidate along with SSC CHSL 2023 answer key. The candidates who will find any objection, if any, against the answer key can submit their representation through online mode.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 was conducted from 09 to 21 March 2023 at various centres across the country. Now, the commission will upload SSC CHSL Answer Key on the official website. Students can check this live blog for more updates.

  • 25 Mar, 2023 04:16 PM IST

    SSC CHSL Answer Key Anytime Objection Details

    Once the answer key is released, the candidates will be able to submit the objection, if any, through online mode.

  • 24 Mar, 2023 07:00 PM IST

    SSC CHSL Answer Key Soon

    SSC will release the answer key of the CHSL Exam 2022-23, anytime soon, on the website of the commission.

  • 24 Mar, 2023 05:04 PM IST

    SSC CHSL Answer Key Download Link

    SSC CHSL Admit Card Download Link will be provided in this article. The candidates can download SSC CHSL Answer Key once the link is activated.

  • 24 Mar, 2023 03:18 PM IST

    SSC CHSL Answer Key Date 2023

    SSC CHSL Answer Key is expected this week on the official website. 

  • 24 Mar, 2023 02:02 PM IST

    How to Download SSC CHSL Answer Key 2023 ?

    The candidates can download SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2023 from the official website as follow:

    Step 1: Visit the official website of the SSC 

    Step 2: On the homepage, click on the answer key link

    Step 3: Download SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key PDF

    Step 4: Click on the answer key link provided at the end

    Step 5: Login into your account

    Step 6: Download SSC CHSL Answer Key for the Tier 1 Exam

