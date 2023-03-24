SSC CHSL Answer Key 2023 Live: Tier 1 Response Sheet Soon at ssc.nic.in, Cut Off Marks

SSC CHSL Answer Key 2023 Live: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon release the answer key of the computer-based CHSL Exam 2022-23. Tier 1 SSC CHSL Answer Key will be available on the official website of the commission i.e. ssc.nic.in.

SSC will also release the responses of the candidate along with SSC CHSL 2023 answer key. The candidates who will find any objection, if any, against the answer key can submit their representation through online mode.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 was conducted from 09 to 21 March 2023 at various centres across the country. Now, the commission will upload SSC CHSL Answer Key on the official website. Students can check this live blog for more updates.