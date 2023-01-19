    SSIM Hyderabad Opens Admission for PGDM Courses 2023, Check Details Here

     SSIM Hyderabad has opened the admission portal for PGDM (TPS), PGDM (BIFS) and PGDM (BA) courses. Eligible candidates can submit their registration forms available on the official website for the academic year 2023 after fulfilling the eligibility criteria. Get the direct link and other admission-related information mentioned below.

    Updated: Jan 19, 2023 11:25 IST
    SSIM PGDM 2023: The admission process has been started at the Siva Sivani Institute of Management (SSIM) Secunderabad, Telangana for the full-time Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) 2023 programmes. Candidates who are interested and eligible will now be able to submit their registration forms on the website. 

    As per the latest notification, the SSIM Hyderabad PGDM programmes are offered in various fields such as PGDM Triple Specialization (TPS), PGDM Banking, Insurance and Financial Services (BIFS) as well as PGDM - Business Analytics (BA). The application forms can be submitted either in online or offline modes. 

    SSIM PGDM 2023 - How to Apply

    Management aspirants who wish to pursue these advanced-level PGDM programmes at the Siva Sivani Institute of Management, Hyderabad can submit the registration forms. These are the following steps to register for a regular PGDM course for the 2023-25 session.

    Step 1 - Visit the official SSIM website - ssim.ac.in

    Step 2 - Select the “Apply Now” tab available on the page

    Step 3 - Enter your name, email, mobile number and course for PGDM registration

    Step 4 - Register and then log in to proceed for further admission form

    Step 5 - Fill out more details regarding your education and other information

    Step 6 - Upload documents and pay the required fee

    Step 7 - In the last step, download the form and keep it for further usage

    SSIM PGDM 2023 Eligibility Criteria

    • Applicants holding a  minimum three-year Bachelor's Degree from any recognized university with a 50% aggregate score can apply
    • Also, a valid score in one of the following entrance exams - CAT/ XAT/ CMAT/ MAT/ ATMA/ GMAT/ State Government Entrance Exam is needed
    • Students who are in their final semester/year exams are also eligible

    SSIM Hyderabad PGDM 2023 Fees & Duration

    For the SSIM PGDM admissions 2023, the candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 750 while filling out the registration forms on the portal. Also, the programme fees for the PGDM Triple Specialization will be Rs 6,90,000 for a period of two years. 

    SSIM Hyderabad PGDM 2023 Selection Procedure

    Candidates will be shortlisted or selected on the basis of their accumulative score in the following.

    • Percentile or marks of Aptitude Test (CAT/ XAT/ MAT/ CMAT/ ATMA/ GMAT/ State Government Exam)
    • Class 10th marks
    • Class 12th marks
    • Graduation marks
    • Work Experience
    • Micro Presentation
    • Group Discussion (GD)
    • Personal Interview (PI)

