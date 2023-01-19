SSIM Hyderabad Opens Admission for PGDM Courses 2023, Check Details Here

SSIM PGDM 2023: The admission process has been started at the Siva Sivani Institute of Management (SSIM) Secunderabad, Telangana for the full-time Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) 2023 programmes. Candidates who are interested and eligible will now be able to submit their registration forms on the website.

As per the latest notification, the SSIM Hyderabad PGDM programmes are offered in various fields such as PGDM Triple Specialization (TPS), PGDM Banking, Insurance and Financial Services (BIFS) as well as PGDM - Business Analytics (BA). The application forms can be submitted either in online or offline modes.

SSIM Hyderabad PGDM 2023 Admission Form - Apply Here

SSIM PGDM 2023 - How to Apply

Management aspirants who wish to pursue these advanced-level PGDM programmes at the Siva Sivani Institute of Management, Hyderabad can submit the registration forms. These are the following steps to register for a regular PGDM course for the 2023-25 session.

Step 1 - Visit the official SSIM website - ssim.ac.in

Step 2 - Select the “Apply Now” tab available on the page

Step 3 - Enter your name, email, mobile number and course for PGDM registration

Step 4 - Register and then log in to proceed for further admission form

Step 5 - Fill out more details regarding your education and other information

Step 6 - Upload documents and pay the required fee

Step 7 - In the last step, download the form and keep it for further usage

SSIM PGDM 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Applicants holding a minimum three-year Bachelor's Degree from any recognized university with a 50% aggregate score can apply

Also, a valid score in one of the following entrance exams - CAT/ XAT/ CMAT/ MAT/ ATMA/ GMAT/ State Government Entrance Exam is needed

Students who are in their final semester/year exams are also eligible

SSIM Hyderabad PGDM 2023 Fees & Duration

For the SSIM PGDM admissions 2023, the candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 750 while filling out the registration forms on the portal. Also, the programme fees for the PGDM Triple Specialization will be Rs 6,90,000 for a period of two years.

SSIM Hyderabad PGDM 2023 Selection Procedure

Candidates will be shortlisted or selected on the basis of their accumulative score in the following.

Percentile or marks of Aptitude Test (CAT/ XAT/ MAT/ CMAT/ ATMA/ GMAT/ State Government Exam)

Class 10th marks

Class 12th marks

Graduation marks

Work Experience

Micro Presentation

Group Discussion (GD)

Personal Interview (PI)

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh Madrasas To Introduce NCERT Curriculum From March, Check Details Here