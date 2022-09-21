    St Stephen’s UG Admissions 2022: College to challenge Delhi HC verdict on Admission

    St. Stephen’s College is likely to challenge the Delhi High Court order for the admission process to be followed at the institutions. The institution is set to seek a relief on conducting the UG admissions un the usual method for this year. Check complete details here.

    Updated: Sep 21, 2022 16:52 IST
    St. Stephens College UG Admissions
    St. Stephens College UG Admissions

    St. Stephens College Admissions: St. Stephen’s College is likely to challenge the Delhi High Court order for the admission process to be followed at the institutions seeking interim relief to conduct the UG Admissions as usual for this academic year. 

    Members from the college governing body conducted a meeting to discuss the future course of action and decide to move the Supreme Court against the High Court order. The decision to move the High Court comes after the HC asked the college to follow the admission policy followed by the Delhi University for the UG Admissions where 100 percent weightage will be given to the CUET UG entrance scores when admitting the non-minority students for the undergraduate programmes. 

    The HC order further added that it was authorized to conduct interviews in addition to the CUET exams only to admit students from the minority category but the non-minority students cannot be forced to additionally appear for the interview. 

    Admissions following CUET Guidelines

    The college had earlier mentioned that it will give 85% weightage to CUET Scores and 15% to interviews for all the students irrespective of the category. The college refused to cancel the interview process for admissions due to which DU has stated it is firm on its decision to declare all admissions made by St. Stephens as null and void on violating the CUET Guidelines.

    According to media reports, 17 members of the governing body attended the meeting of which five were against the proposal to approach the Supreme Court. Reports suggest that St. Stephens governing body has decided to challenge the High Court order and approach the Supreme Court seeking relief for conducting the UG admissions through interviews.

    On September 12, 2022, the High Court order was announced based on the petitions filed by law students and the college with respect to the legality of admissions for students from the unreserved non-minority for the UG courses.

