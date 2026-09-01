Stanford University’s Hoover Fellows Programme Offers Up To $230,000 Salary To Early-Career Researchers

Stanford University’s Hoover Institution is offering an early-career research opportunity with an annual salary of up to $230,000, excluding a housing allowance of $20,000. Candidates who hold a PhD or expect to complete their doctoral degree by September 1, 2027, are eligible to apply. The Hoover Institution serves as Stanford University’s research centre. Interested candidates can apply for the fellowship programme through the official website by 11:59 pm on November 17.

Selected researchers will have the opportunity to publish scholarly articles and books with implications for public policy while contributing to the intellectual life of the Hoover Institution. The fellowship does not include any teaching responsibilities. The 12-month base salary ranges from $169,950 to $230,000, in addition to the $20,000 housing allowance.