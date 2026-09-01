Stanford University’s Hoover Fellows Programme Offers Up To $230,000 Salary To Early-Career Researchers
Stanford University’s Hoover Institution is inviting applications for its Hoover Fellows Programme, offering early-career researchers a 12-month salary of up to $230,000, along with a $20,000 housing allowance.
Stanford University’s Hoover Institution is offering an early-career research opportunity with an annual salary of up to $230,000, excluding a housing allowance of $20,000. Candidates who hold a PhD or expect to complete their doctoral degree by September 1, 2027, are eligible to apply. The Hoover Institution serves as Stanford University’s research centre. Interested candidates can apply for the fellowship programme through the official website by 11:59 pm on November 17.
Selected researchers will have the opportunity to publish scholarly articles and books with implications for public policy while contributing to the intellectual life of the Hoover Institution. The fellowship does not include any teaching responsibilities. The 12-month base salary ranges from $169,950 to $230,000, in addition to the $20,000 housing allowance.
Who Can Apply?
Candidates holding a PhD or an equivalent degree in fields such as economics, history, international relations, national security, political science, or public policy can apply. Those expecting to complete their degree by September 1, 2027, are also eligible for the research fellowship.
As part of the application process, candidates will be required to submit the following documents:
- A cover letter or statement of interest describing their academic background and experience
- One or more recent publications, working papers, or draft book chapters
- A curriculum vitae (CV)
- A statement outlining future research plans, limited to two pages
- Three letters of recommendation addressing the candidate’s research accomplishments and potential for future research
How To Apply?
- Visit the official Hoover Institution website hoover.org/hoover-fellows-program and access the Hoover Fellows Programme page.
- Click on “Apply” and register using your name and email address.
- Submit the required documents and other details.
- The application will be reviewed, after which shortlisted candidates will be notified.
The fellowship is aimed at providing early-career scholars with both financial support and an academic environment where they can develop their research careers. The Hoover Institution also encourages fellows to participate in its intellectual community and collaborate with scholars at Stanford University.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.