Students Pin Hopes on New Education Minister Prahlad Joshi for Real Reform
Student protesters in Delhi urge new Education Minister Prahlad Joshi to fix leaks, lower education costs and upgrade government schools after Dharmendare Pradhan’s exit. Read the article to know more details.
After Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down from the Union Education Ministry student protesters in Delhi have welcomed the change and expressed hope that the new minister Prahlad Joshi will finally act on long pending demands. The youths' voices will now be heard and this could be the start of something new for the entire nation. Read the article to know more details.
What Students Are Asking from the New Education Minister?
Raj Yadav came all the way from Ghaziabad and has been part of the protest for almost a month. He wants the new minister to look at every weak spot in the education system and fix it so that students never again pay the price for mistakes made by others. Shrishthi who lives in Laxmi Nagar in Delhi said the cost of education has hiked so much that many students have to work part time just to keep up with their studies. She said that when paper leaks and exam problems happen the damage hits students the hardest because they cannot afford to start again. She also wants more teachers in schools along with cheaper education and strong skill training in government run institutions.
Voices From Other States
Vikram Chaudhary who came from Rajasthan said the fix must begin in primary schools itself. He wants better quality learning in government schools along with a bigger budget for education and proper facilities for those preparing for UPSC, NEET and JEE exams. He also said that the rising cost of education has become a major concern for students. Shaurya, who is studying in class 11 and preparing for NEET said the leadership change has given him hope that exam related problems will be handled better and paper leaks will not happen again. Gaurav Tomar, from Uttar Pradesh said education should be affordable for everyone and not limited to those who can pay the high fees. He also called for better primary education and more skill based learning in government schools. Shravan Kumar from Rajasthan spoke about the difficulties caused by repeated re-exams and the long distance students have to travel to exam centres located in remote areas. These students said they now expect the new prime minister Prahlad Joshi to turn their hopes into real policies that make education fair and affordable for every child in India.
Executive - Editorial
Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.