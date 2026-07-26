Students Pin Hopes on New Education Minister Prahlad Joshi for Real Reform

After Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down from the Union Education Ministry student protesters in Delhi have welcomed the change and expressed hope that the new minister Prahlad Joshi will finally act on long pending demands. The youths' voices will now be heard and this could be the start of something new for the entire nation. Read the article to know more details.

What Students Are Asking from the New Education Minister?

Raj Yadav came all the way from Ghaziabad and has been part of the protest for almost a month. He wants the new minister to look at every weak spot in the education system and fix it so that students never again pay the price for mistakes made by others. Shrishthi who lives in Laxmi Nagar in Delhi said the cost of education has hiked so much that many students have to work part time just to keep up with their studies. She said that when paper leaks and exam problems happen the damage hits students the hardest because they cannot afford to start again. She also wants more teachers in schools along with cheaper education and strong skill training in government run institutions.