Supreme Court Allows IIT Kharagpur Student Transfer to IIT Roorkee on Medical Grounds
The Supreme Court allowed an IIT Kharagpur student with borderline personality disorder to move to IIT Roorkee for medical treatment and family support. Read the artcile to know more details.
The Supreme Court of India has given an IIT Kharagpur student an important relief and allowed his transfer to IIT Roorkee on medical grounds. The student is studying architecture and was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder. He told the court that staying at IIT Kharagpur was stopping him from getting life preservative treatment and the close support of his parents. After looking at the special facts of the case the court used its power under Article 142 of the Constitution and ordered the transfer. Read the article for further information.
Supreme Court Gives Relief in Special Medical Case
A bench of Justice B V Nagararthna and Justice R Mahadevan said that justice would be served if the student was allowed to move to IIT Roorkee. The court directed IIT Kharangpur to issue the transfer or migration certificate and all other required documents within one week. This order was passed because of the student's serious health condition and the need for proper treatment. The court also made it clear that the student must complete all formalities related to fees and other payments at IIT Roorkee after the transfer. The student had argued that IIT Kharagpur refused to transfer him even though the institute had allowed similar medical transfers for other students in the past. He said this denial was affecting him access to care and creating a serious risk for his health and recovery.
Medical Condition and Need for Family Support
According to the petition the student has documented borderline personality disorder and needs specialised repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy. This is a non-invasive treatment that can helo in such medical conditions. The petition also said that he needs regular parental supervision which is easier if he studies closer to home at IIT Roorkee. The Supreme Court had earlier asked AIIMS to conduct a medical assessment of the students before taking a final view. This decision shows that the court was willing to step in when a student's health and future were both at stake. By allowing the transfer the court tried to balance education with urgent medical care. The order now opens the way for the students to continue his studies in a place where he can receive treatment and family support together.
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