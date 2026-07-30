Supreme Court Allows IIT Kharagpur Student Transfer to IIT Roorkee on Medical Grounds

The Supreme Court of India has given an IIT Kharagpur student an important relief and allowed his transfer to IIT Roorkee on medical grounds. The student is studying architecture and was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder. He told the court that staying at IIT Kharagpur was stopping him from getting life preservative treatment and the close support of his parents. After looking at the special facts of the case the court used its power under Article 142 of the Constitution and ordered the transfer. Read the article for further information.

Supreme Court Gives Relief in Special Medical Case

A bench of Justice B V Nagararthna and Justice R Mahadevan said that justice would be served if the student was allowed to move to IIT Roorkee. The court directed IIT Kharangpur to issue the transfer or migration certificate and all other required documents within one week. This order was passed because of the student's serious health condition and the need for proper treatment. The court also made it clear that the student must complete all formalities related to fees and other payments at IIT Roorkee after the transfer. The student had argued that IIT Kharagpur refused to transfer him even though the institute had allowed similar medical transfers for other students in the past. He said this denial was affecting him access to care and creating a serious risk for his health and recovery.