Supreme Court Flags CBSE Three-Language Policy: Asks Centre to Reconsider Relief for Class 6 Students

CBSE Three Language Policy: The Supreme Court of India highlighted the issues arising due to the CBSE's implementation of the Three Language Policy of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. A bench, comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi, and Justice V. Mohana, requested the Centre, NCERT, and CBSE to rethink the immediate implementation of the policy for the current Class 6 batch in order to protect the children from sudden academic pressures. Stressing on the fact that children should not be subjected to stress during such a transition, the bench suggested offering a one-time relief to the current batch of Class 6 by not mandating them with board exams in the third language till the adequate infrastructure and competent language teachers become available in schools.