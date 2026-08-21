Supreme Court Flags CBSE Three-Language Policy: Asks Centre to Reconsider Relief for Class 6 Students
CBSE Three Language Policy: The Supreme Court urged the Centre, NCERT, and CBSE to reconsider immediately imposing the NEP 2020 Three-Language Policy on current Class 6 students. To reduce academic stress and address shortages of qualified teachers and infrastructure, the bench suggested a one-time exemption for Class 6 and questioned classifying English as a "non-native" language.
CBSE Three Language Policy: The Supreme Court of India highlighted the issues arising due to the CBSE's implementation of the Three Language Policy of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. A bench, comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi, and Justice V. Mohana, requested the Centre, NCERT, and CBSE to rethink the immediate implementation of the policy for the current Class 6 batch in order to protect the children from sudden academic pressures. Stressing on the fact that children should not be subjected to stress during such a transition, the bench suggested offering a one-time relief to the current batch of Class 6 by not mandating them with board exams in the third language till the adequate infrastructure and competent language teachers become available in schools.
Moreover, the court has requested the board to reconsider whether the third language should be taught from Class 6 or can even be started from early classes such as Class 3 or Class 4. Additionally, the bench has raised a doubt on the nomenclature of English as a "non-native" language, which is considered to have colonial overtones and needs further constitutional analysis in view of the language's official usage in many states of India.
Also Read: Delhi Class 9 New Exam Rules 2026: Government makes Vocational Education and Third Language Compulsory
Key Points Raised by the Supreme Court
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Temporary Relief to Current Class 6 Students: It was recommended that CBSE grant a one-time exemption to the present Class 6 students so that they are not suddenly burdened with the requirement of sitting for Class 10 board exams in a newly introduced third language.
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Resources and Teacher Preparedness: The court raised doubts regarding the preparedness of the CBSE schools in terms of infrastructure, teaching aids, and qualified teachers for each of the 22+ languages offered before enforcing them as mandatory courses.
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Reviewing the Start Level: The bench suggested that the board review its decision on introducing the third language in Class 6 or consider starting it at an earlier stage of Class 3 or Class 4.
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Categorization of English Language: The court had concerns regarding the classification of English as a "non-native" language due to the colonial undertones of the term and preferred "indigenous" as an alternative framework.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.