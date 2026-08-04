Supreme Court Issues Notice on PIL Challenging CBSE's Mid-Session Three-Language Policy for Class 9
Supreme Court: The Supreme Court has issued notice to the Centre, CBSE, and NCERT regarding a PIL against the mid-session three-language mandate for Class 9 students starting July 1, 2026. A three-judge bench sought responses on logistical preparedness amid concerns over Class 6 textbook usage and non-specialist teacher deployments.
Supreme Court: The Supreme Court of India has directed a notice to the Central Government, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), and the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) in view of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petitioning against the abrupt introduction of the three-language directive for students of Class 9. A three-judge bench comprising of the Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi, and Justice Vipul M. Pancholi heard this case where the Apex Court demanded details about all the necessary preparations required from the logistics, pedagogic as well as administrative perspectives to implement the directive without disturbing the secondary education.
The PIL case is based on CBSE Circular Acad-33/2026 issued on 15th May 2026 where the CBSE declared that Class 9 students have to take three languages courses compulsorily, where at least two should be native Indian languages with effect from 1st July 2026. It was stated that there are many problems with respect to operation where the CBSE has instructed to use Class 6 books to learn the third language due to the total absence of secondary-level literature.
Key Highlights of the Challenge
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Sudden Implementation: The CBSE issued a circular dated May 15, 2026 (Circular No. Acad-33/2026) according to which Class 9 students will have to study three languages from July 1, 2026 onwards. Previously, the implementation of this decision was delayed till the 2029-30 academic year.
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Study of Two Native Indian Languages Mandatory: As per the circular, at least two out of the three languages that need to be studied (R1, R2, R3) should be the native Indian languages. Foreign languages could be chosen for the study of R3 if R1 and R2 are native Indian languages or as a fourth language optionally.
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Absence of Textbooks: The circular asks the Class 9 students to use the books of Class 6 for studying their third language (R3) until the books of secondary level become available.
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Scarcity of Qualified Teachers: According to the circular, schools which suffer from teacher shortages could appoint other subject teachers who have "functional proficiency" in teaching the third language temporarily.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.