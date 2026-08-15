Supreme Court to Hear CBSE OSM Evaluation Case on August 21 Over Affected Students

The Supreme Court said it will hear on August 21, 2026 a plea linked to the CBSE OSM system. This matter was heard by a bench led by Chief Justices of India Surya Kant along with Justices Joymala Bagchi and V Mohana. The plea asks the centre and CBSE to frame proper rules for exams checked under the CBSE OSM system. Under this method teachers check scanned answer sheets on a computer instead of making paper copies. These case has gained attention because many students say their marks have affected college admission opportunities,

Why the Case Reached The Supreme Court

The petitioner told the court that some students passed CBSE exams and later appeared in entrance tests for other courses. Even after clearing those tests some students could not get admission because their CBSE marks were below the required minimum marks. In some cases classes have already started. The bench then told CBSE counsel to find out how the interest of these students can be protected. The hearing was moved to August 21, 2026 because Solicitor General Tushar Mehta who was earlier asked to assist the court was not available. The court has already shown concern on July 15 over student frustration related to the CBSE OSM system.