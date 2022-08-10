    SWAYAM 2022 January semester Applications extended, Apply at swayam.nta.ac.in

    SWAYAM January 2022 Semester application dates have been extended. Candidates can complete the exam registrations through the link provided here.

    Updated: Aug 10, 2022 16:07 IST
    SWAYAM January 2022: The National Testing Agency has released the SWAYAM 2022 January Semester Exam Notification on the official website. As per the notification released the application dates for Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds January 2022 Semester is August 12, 2022. The semester exams will be conducted on August 29, 2022.

    The last date for students to submit the applications has been extended from August 5, 2022 to August 12, 2022. NTA will also be opening the correction window for the students in case of any errors when filling the applications. The application correction window will be available from August 13 to 15, 2022. 

    Steps to apply for SWAYAM January 2022 Semester

    The registration link for the January 2022 Semester is available on the official website - swayam.nta.ac.in. Candidates are required to enter all the relevant details in the registration link provided following which they can complete the exam registration process and submit the details. 

    Step 1: Visit the SWAYAM NTA official website

    Step 2: Click on the January Semester 2022 Login 

    Step 3: Enter the Email ID and enter the OTP generated

    Step 4: Fill in all necessary details in the link provided

    Step 5: Submit the January 2022 Semester exam registration details

