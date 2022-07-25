SWAYAM 2022 January Semester Registration Starts at swayam.nta.ac.in, Dates To Be Released Soon

SWAYAM 2022: As per the recent updates, the exam registration form for the SWAYAM January 2022 semester courses offered by the National Coordinators has been released in online mode. Candidates can complete the registration form on the SWAYAM platform website - swayam.nta.ac.in till the prescribed date. The January 2022 semester exams will be held for 348 courses in two days for two sessions of three hours per day. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the exam dates later.

Candidates who have enrolled for the January 2022 semester programmes offered by Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), CEC, Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore (IIM B), National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR), All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) on Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) platform can apply till 5th August 2022.

SWAYAM 2022 January Semester Registration Dates

Events Date Online submission of the form 6th July to 5th August 2022 Last date of fee payment through credit card, debit card, net banking, and UPl. 5th August 2022 Correction of details in application form 7th to 10th August 2022

SWAYAM 2022 January Semester Application Correction Facility

As per the updates, the correction window on the official website - swayam.nta.ac.in will be made available from 7th August. Candidates will be able to make corrections in the form till 10th August 2022. Depending on the changes made, candidates will have to pay correction fees. The fee payment can be done through credit or debit cards, net banking and UPI payment mode.

SWAYAM 2022 January Semester Exam Dates

As per the information available, the January semester examination dates are not yet confirmed. Once the exam dates are out, it will be announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Exams will be held for 348 courses on two days as two sessions of 3 hours per day, informed the University Grants Commission (UGC) in a notice.

The exams will be held by NTA at examination centres across the country. UGC further asked the learners to keep visiting the NTA website - nta.ac.in for further updates regarding the exams for the January 2022 semester courses offered by the National Coordinators on the SWAYAM platform.

