SWAYAM Admit Card 2026: NTA Releases July Exam Hall Ticket at exams.nta.nic.in; Direct Link Here

Dec 9, 2025, 13:08 IST

The National Testing Agency has released the SWAYAM Admit Card 2026 for the July exam. Candidates can now download their hall ticket from the official website exams.nta.nic.in. Get the direct link to access your admit card and check important exam details.


SWAYAM Admit Card 2026 July Exam Hall Ticket at exams.nta.nic.in
Key Points

  • Log in using the NTA SWAYAM application number, password and captcha to download the admit card
  • Download SWAYAM July 2025 admit card at exams.nta.nic.in
  • SWAYAM July 2025 exam to be held on 11,12,13, and 14 December 2025

NTA SWAYAM July 2025 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency has issued the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) admit card 2025 for the July semester tests. The link to download the admit card is available on the official website exams.nta.nic.in/swayam/

To download the admit card, candidates must visit the official website and login using their application number, password and captcha. The admit card is a mandatory document, and candidates must make sure they carry the hard copy with them to the exam centres. 

NTA SWAYAM July 2025 admit card is available on the official website. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to download the admit card. 

NTA SWAYAM July 2025 Admit Card - Click Here

How to Download NTA SWAYAM July 2025 Admit Card

The link to download the NTA SWAYAM July 2025 admit card us available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to download the admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website for NTA SWAYAM

Step 2: Click on the July 2025 admit card link

Step 3: Enter the application number, password and Captcha

Step 4: The SWAYAM July 2025 admit card will be displayed

Step 5: Download the admit card for further reference

The NTA SWAYAM July 2025 exams are scheduled to be held on 11,12,13 and 14 December 2025. The admit card is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre. Along with the admit card, candidates are also required to carry with them a valid id card to be shown at the exam centre. 

Details Mentioned on SWAYAM July 2025 Admit Card

The following details are mentioned on the July 2025 admit card

  • Candidate name
  • Roll number
  • Name of exam
  • Exam centre detaiks
  • Reporting time to exam centre
  • Exam centre name and address
  • Instructions for candidates


