SWAYAM Admit Card 2026: NTA Releases July Exam Hall Ticket at exams.nta.nic.in; Direct Link Here

NTA SWAYAM July 2025 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency has issued the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) admit card 2025 for the July semester tests. The link to download the admit card is available on the official website exams.nta.nic.in/swayam/.

To download the admit card, candidates must visit the official website and login using their application number, password and captcha. The admit card is a mandatory document, and candidates must make sure they carry the hard copy with them to the exam centres.

NTA SWAYAM July 2025 admit card is available on the official website. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to download the admit card.

NTA SWAYAM July 2025 Admit Card - Click Here

How to Download NTA SWAYAM July 2025 Admit Card

The link to download the NTA SWAYAM July 2025 admit card us available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to download the admit card