SWAYAM Application Correction Window 2022 For July Sem To Open on Jan 24, Know Steps To Edit Here

SWAYAM Application Correction Window 2022: As per the released notification, National Testing Agency (NTA) will start the application correction facility for Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) July 2022 semester exam tomorrow - January 24. Those who wish to make any changes in the SWAYAM application form can do so at swayam.nta.ac.in. The last date to make corrections in SWAYAM online form for July sem till January 26, 2022.

As per the official notification - “Candidates will be able to make changes/corrections to the details, already submitted by them in their application form, through the “Correction Window” when it opens. They will be able to add more courses, to those already applied for, if they so desire, through the “Correction Window.”

SWAYAM 2022 Dates for July Semester

Events Dates SWAYAM application correction window January 24, 2023 Last date to make corrections January 26, 2023 SWAYAM February 25 to 26, 2023

How To Make Corrections in SWAYAM Application Form 2022 for July Semester?

In case candidates wish to edit or correct any details in the online form, then they can use the SWAYAM application correction facility. Also, for any clarification, candidates may write to NTA at swayam@nta.ac.in or call NTA Help Desk at 011-4075900, 011-692277. Check the steps below -

1st Step - Go to the official website of SWAYAM - swayam.nta.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the link - SWAYAM (July 2022 Semester) Application Correction Window.

3rd Step - Now, enter the login credentials.

4th Step - SWAYAM 2023 application form will appear on the screen.

5th Step - Make the necessary changes, if any and submit the form.

6th Step - Also, take a printout for future use.

About SWAYAM

Swayam (Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds) is a digital education initiative by the Government of India under the MHRD. Under Swayam, there are nine national coordinators across different categories of school education, out-of-school education, undergraduate education and post-graduate education. The national coordinators are AICTE, NPTEL, UGC, CEC, NCERT, NIOS, IGNOU, IIMB and NITTTR.

