SWAYAM January 2026 Semester Result Declared For 69 Hybrid Courses, Scorecard Download Link Here

SWAMAY January 2026 Semester Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the SWAYAM January 2026 result for 69 hybrid courses today, August 19. Students who appeared for the examination can now check and download the score card on the official website exams.nta.nic.in/swayam using their application number and password. The courses were conducted in Computer Based Mode (CBT) and pen and paper mode. A total of 3820 candidates had registered for the examination, of which 3053 appeared. Check the direct link to download the scorecard here.

The courses, for which the result has been announced include Indian Agricultural Development, Agricultural Policy, Introduction to Information Technology, Data Science and Big Data, Management in Tourism, Human Resource Development, Ecology, Environment and Tourism, Counselling Psychology, Psychology for Living and several others.