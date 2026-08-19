SWAYAM January 2026 Semester Result Declared For 69 Hybrid Courses, Scorecard Download Link Here
The SWAYAM January 2026 semester result has been announced for 69 hybrid courses at exams.nta.nic.in/swayam by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today, August 19. Students can check the direct link to download their scorecard here.
SWAMAY January 2026 Semester Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the SWAYAM January 2026 result for 69 hybrid courses today, August 19. Students who appeared for the examination can now check and download the score card on the official website exams.nta.nic.in/swayam using their application number and password. The courses were conducted in Computer Based Mode (CBT) and pen and paper mode. A total of 3820 candidates had registered for the examination, of which 3053 appeared. Check the direct link to download the scorecard here.
The courses, for which the result has been announced include Indian Agricultural Development, Agricultural Policy, Introduction to Information Technology, Data Science and Big Data, Management in Tourism, Human Resource Development, Ecology, Environment and Tourism, Counselling Psychology, Psychology for Living and several others.
How To Download SWAYAM January 2026 Hybrid Scorecard?
- Visit the official website exams.nta.nic.in/swayam.
- On the homepage, click on “Scorecard for SWAYAM January 2026 Semester.”
- Enter your application number and password.
- Your scores will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and save the scorecard for future reference.
SWAYAM January 2026 Semester Hybrid Courses Scorecard Download Link
SWAYAM January 2026 Result PDF Download
Candidates must note that the final scorecards will be issued by the concerned National Co-ordinators.The NTA had released the result of 829 SWAYAM January semester courses, held in CBT mode on July 16, 2026.
Details Mentioned On The SWAYAM January Semester Scorecard
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Candidate name and roll number
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Application number or registration ID
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Mother's and father's name
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Category and gender of the applicant
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Course name and unique paper code
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Name of the National Coordinator (e.g., NPTEL, UGC, CEC, AICTE)
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Semester/Session details (January semester)
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Marks secured out of the total maximum marks (typically out of 100)
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Qualifying status (Pass/Fail or percentage/grade equivalent)
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Important guidelines regarding final certificate issuance from the coordinator
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Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.