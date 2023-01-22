SWAYAM July 2022: Registration Window Closing Today, Get Direct Link Here

SWAYAM July 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is ending the exam forms portal today for the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) July 2022 semester exams. The deadline to submit the exam registration forms is today, January 22, 2023, up to 5 pm.

As per the latest notification, all candidates who are interested in giving exams for various courses that they have taken but have not yet applied for the exams on the online portal, they can do so within the prescribed time which is 5 pm today. Such candidates will have to complete the online registration process in order to appear for the exam of the course of their choice. This can be done through the official SWAYAM website.

Moreover, the SWAYAM exam registration window will remain open till 5 pm today and details must be submitted in the correct format. Further, the candidates are required to pay the SWAYAM July 2022 semester examination fee by 11:50 pm today. According to the exam schedule that was released by the SWAYAM platform, the exam will be held on February 25 and February 26, 2023, respectively.

SWAYAM July Semester 2022 Exam Registration - Click Here

Steps to Apply for SWAYAM July Semester 2022 Exam

All eligible candidates can take the exam by submitting the exam forms online on the SWAYAM site. They can follow the simple steps given below in order to apply for the July 2022 semester.

Step 1 - Visit the official website of SWAYAM - swayam.nta.ac.in

Step 2 - Click on the “Login for SWAYAM (July 2022 Semester) Exam Registration” link provided on the home page

Step 3 - After that, a new page will open where you have to enter your registered email id and OTP

Step 4 - Complete the whole application form with the required course details and more

Step 5 - Then the candidate needs to pay the application fees and submit the form

Step 6 - After successful submission, download the confirmation page and take a printout of it for future purpose

NTA Announcement

The National Testing Agency (NTA) recently announced in an official circular stating that the SWAYAM July 2022 Semester exams will be conducted on February 25 and February 26, 2023. In addition to this, the list of session-wise papers is available on the Information Bulletin hosted on the NTA website.

After receiving multiple requests from students, the last date for filling out the exam form was extended till today, considering the demands and wishes of the aspirants. As per the revised public notice, the candidates will be able to make corrections or changes in the application forms between January 24 to January 26, 2023.

Also Read: JEE Main 2023 Session 1: Check Exam Day Instructions, Dress Code Given Here