SWAYAM July 2022 Semester Exam Dates Announced, Check Revised Schedule Here

SWAYAM July 2022 Semester Exam dates: As per the latest updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) July 2022 semester exam dates. The SWAYAM semester exams 2022 will be conducted on February 25 and 26, 2023. Authorities have also extended the deadline for application submission till January 22, 2023.

Candidates who have not filled out the SWAYAM 2022 application form yet must do the same on the official website i.e. swayam.nta.ac.in. As per the revised schedule, the application correction window will remain open from January 24 to 26, 2023. However, candidates can check the fresh schedule below.

SWAYAM 2022 Application Form- Direct Link (Available Now)

SWAYAM July 2022 Semester Exam Schedule

Event Dates Last date for submission of exam forms January 22, 2023, Last date of payment of exam fee January 22, 2023 Correction window January 24 to 26, 2023 Date of exam February 25 and 26, 2023

How to Register for SWAYAM July 2022 Semester Exams?

NTA has extended the registration date for the SWAYAM Semester exams 2022. Candidates can fill out the application form at swayam.nta.ac.in. They can follow these steps to register-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. swayam.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Click on login for SWAYAM Exam Registration

Step 3 : Enter the registered email ID and send OTP

Step 4: Now enter the OTP and verify

Step 5: Enter the required details

Step 6: Upload necessary documents and pay the fee

Step 7: Submit the form and take few printouts

What After Filling SWAYAM 2022 application form?

After the submission of the SWAYAM 2022 application form, authorities will open the correction window from January 24 to 26, 2022. Candidates will be able to make changes/corrections to the details filled in by them. They can add more courses and some other modifications can be done till the deadline.

