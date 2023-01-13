    SWAYAM July 2022 Semester Exam Dates Announced, Check Revised Schedule Here

    SWAYAM July Semester Exam 2022 dates announced at swayam.nta.ac.in. As per the revised schedule, candidates can fill out the application form till January 22, 2023. Check how to apply here

    Updated: Jan 13, 2023 16:21 IST
    SWAYAM July 2022 Semester Exam dates: As per the latest updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the  Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) July 2022 semester exam dates. The SWAYAM semester exams 2022 will be conducted on February 25 and 26, 2023. Authorities have also extended the deadline for application submission till January 22, 2023.

    Candidates who have not filled out the SWAYAM 2022 application form yet must do the same on the official website i.e. swayam.nta.ac.in. As per the revised schedule, the application correction window will remain open from January 24 to 26, 2023. However, candidates can check the fresh schedule below.

    SWAYAM 2022 Application Form- Direct Link (Available Now)

    SWAYAM July 2022 Semester Exam Schedule 

    Event

    Dates

    Last date for submission of exam forms

    January 22, 2023,

    Last date of payment of exam fee

    January 22, 2023

    Correction window

    January 24 to 26, 2023

    Date of exam

    February 25 and 26, 2023

    How to Register for SWAYAM July 2022 Semester Exams?

    NTA has extended the registration date for the SWAYAM Semester exams 2022. Candidates can fill out the application form at swayam.nta.ac.in. They can follow these steps to register-

    • Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. swayam.nta.ac.in
    • Step 2: Click on login for SWAYAM Exam Registration
    • Step 3: Enter the registered email ID and send OTP
    • Step 4: Now enter the OTP and verify
    • Step 5: Enter the required details
    • Step 6: Upload necessary documents and pay the fee
    • Step 7: Submit the form and take few printouts

    What After Filling SWAYAM 2022 application form?

    After the submission of the SWAYAM 2022 application form, authorities will open the correction window from January 24 to 26, 2022. Candidates will be able to make changes/corrections to the details filled in by them. They can add more courses and some other modifications can be done till the deadline.

