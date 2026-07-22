Takniki Rozgar Setu Portal Launched in Himachal Pradesh to Connect Students and Employers
Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sigh Sukhu has launched the Takniki Rozgar Setu portal in Shimla to help students, technical institutes and employers connect for job skill mapping and placements. Read the article to get further details.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has launched the Takniki Rozgar Setu portal in Shimla. This is the first digital portal of its kind in the state. It has been created by the Technical Education Department to connect students, technical institutes and employers on one platform. The main aim is to make the placement and hiring process simple, fast and clear. The Chief Minister said the state government wants to build a strong system for skill development and job creation so that young people get better chances of employment. Read the article for further information.
Common Platform for Students, Employers and Institutions
The Takniki Rozgar Setu portal gives students one place to build their profiles and show their skills. They can upload details of their training and certificates. They can search for jobs, apply online and track their job application status. This will help students understand industry needs and get direct access to job opportunities. Employers can also register on the portal and post vacancies. They can review suitable candidates, start the hiring process and inform the department after successful recruitment. This will make the process more transparent and reduce delays. Technical institutions will be able to manage student data, approve profiles and track placement results. This will help them keep records updated and stay better connected with employers.
Strong Response and a Wider Benefit for Skilled Youth
The Chief Minister said that 164 institutions have already been registered on the portal. These include 136 industrial training institutions, 18 Polytechnic colleges, 5 Engineering colleges and 5 Pharmacy colleges. He also shared that 26168 students have registered through the Him Access Integration portal and skill mapping has been completed for 23,054 of them. So far 97 employers have also joined the platform. Another useful feature is that people can hire skilled workers like electricians and plumbers even for small short term work. Skilled workers can also register on this platform. The Chief Minister said the government is using technology to improve governance and create real job opportunities for the youth. He said this portal will improve ties between industry and educational institutions and help Himachal Pradesh grow as a centre of skilled human resources. Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani, Principal Secretary Dr Abhishek Jain, Director Digital Technology and Governance Dr Nipun Jindal and other senior officers were also present at the lunch.
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