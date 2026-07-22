Takniki Rozgar Setu Portal Launched in Himachal Pradesh to Connect Students and Employers

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has launched the Takniki Rozgar Setu portal in Shimla. This is the first digital portal of its kind in the state. It has been created by the Technical Education Department to connect students, technical institutes and employers on one platform. The main aim is to make the placement and hiring process simple, fast and clear. The Chief Minister said the state government wants to build a strong system for skill development and job creation so that young people get better chances of employment. Read the article for further information.

Common Platform for Students, Employers and Institutions

The Takniki Rozgar Setu portal gives students one place to build their profiles and show their skills. They can upload details of their training and certificates. They can search for jobs, apply online and track their job application status. This will help students understand industry needs and get direct access to job opportunities. Employers can also register on the portal and post vacancies. They can review suitable candidates, start the hiring process and inform the department after successful recruitment. This will make the process more transparent and reduce delays. Technical institutions will be able to manage student data, approve profiles and track placement results. This will help them keep records updated and stay better connected with employers.