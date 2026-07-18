Tamil Nadu 12th Supplementary Result 2026 Shortly at dge.tn.gov.in, Check Expected Date and Past Years Trends Here

The Directorate of General Education, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) is expected to release the results for TN 12th Supplementary Examinations 2026 anytime soon. According to media trends, the board is expected to release the results by late July 2026. The exams were held from June 29 to July 7, 2026 in offline, pen-and-paper mode.

Candidates who appeared for the improvement exams will be able to check and download their revised scorecards online on the official website at tnresults.nic.in, with official updates on the Board’s website at dge.tn.gov.in. Students will require their hall ticket number to check the marksheets.

TN Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026 Date

Candidates can check the downloading table to know the important dates related to TN Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026: