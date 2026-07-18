Tamil Nadu 12th Supplementary Result 2026 Shortly at dge.tn.gov.in, Check Expected Date and Past Years Trends Here
Tamil Nadu 12th Supplementary Result 2026 Date: The TNDGE is expected to release the results for TN 12th Supplementary Examinations 2026 by late July 2026. Candidates will be able to download their revised scorecards online on the official website at tnresults.nic.in using their hall ticket number to check the marksheets.
The Directorate of General Education, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) is expected to release the results for TN 12th Supplementary Examinations 2026 anytime soon. According to media trends, the board is expected to release the results by late July 2026. The exams were held from June 29 to July 7, 2026 in offline, pen-and-paper mode.
Candidates who appeared for the improvement exams will be able to check and download their revised scorecards online on the official website at tnresults.nic.in, with official updates on the Board’s website at dge.tn.gov.in. Students will require their hall ticket number to check the marksheets.
TN Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026 Date
Candidates can check the downloading table to know the important dates related to TN Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026:
|Event
|Dates
|TN 12th Supplementary exam 2026 start date
|June 29, 2026
|TN 12th Supplementary exam 2026 last date
|July 7, 2026
|TN Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026 Date
|Late July 2026
How to check TN 12th Supplementary Result 2026 marksheet?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check and download the TN 12th Supplementary Result 2026 marksheet online.
- Visit the official result portal at tnresults.nic.in
- Click on the link for class 12 supplementary result 2026
- Enter your roll number or registration number to submit
- TN 12th Supplementary Result 2026 marksheet will appear
- Check your details and download for future reference
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Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.