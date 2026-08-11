Tamil Nadu Assembly Passes Resolution to Abolish NEET: State Seeks Class 12 Marks-Based Medical Admissions

Tamil Nadu Assembly has passed a resolution urging the Centre to abolish NEET for UG medical admissions and allow Class 12 marks-based admissions, citing irregularities, coaching costs and social justice concerns.

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, adopted a resolution urging the Union government to abolish the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to undergraduate medical courses in the state. The resolution seeks amendments to relevant central laws to enable MBBS and other undergraduate medical admissions based on Class 12 marks instead of the common entrance examination. The resolution was moved by Tamil Nadu Health Minister K G Arunraj. The state government argued that NEET has adversely affected social justice and equal access to medical education, particularly for students from rural, Tamil-medium and economically disadvantaged backgrounds. Tamil Nadu Assembly NEET Resolution: What Happened? The Tamil Nadu Assembly adopted the resolution after members from several political parties, including the DMK, AIADMK, PMK and Left parties, supported the demand to scrap NEET. However, BJP MLA M Bhojarajan opposed the resolution and staged a walkout from the Assembly.

The move marks another major push by Tamil Nadu against the centralised medical entrance examination. The state has repeatedly sought an exemption from NEET and has argued that admissions to undergraduate medical courses should instead take into account students' performance in Class 12. Why Does Tamil Nadu Want NEET Abolished? According to the resolution, Tamil Nadu's opposition to NEET is based on concerns related to social justice, equality, coaching dependence and access to medical education. Health Minister K G Arunraj argued that the examination has shifted students' focus away from the school curriculum towards entrance-exam coaching. The state also raised concerns over the rapid growth of coaching centres and the high fees charged by them. The Tamil Nadu government maintains that students who cannot afford expensive coaching are placed at a disadvantage compared with those who have access to private coaching facilities.

NEET and Rural, Tamil-Medium Students It highlighted the impact of NEET on students from rural areas, Tamil-medium schools and socio-economically deprived sections. The state argued that a single national entrance examination can create barriers for students whose schooling and preparation opportunities differ significantly from those available to students in urban areas and private institutions. Tamil Nadu has therefore called for a medical admission system that would allow eligible students to compete for undergraduate medical seats on the basis of their Class 12 performance. Tamil Nadu Cites Exam Irregularities and Paper Leak Concerns The Assembly's latest resolution also referred to concerns surrounding NEET exam irregularities, paper leaks and loss of student’s trust. The issue has remained politically sensitive amid continuing debates over the integrity and fairness of national-level entrance examinations. Tamil Nadu has argued that repeated controversies surrounding the examination strengthen the case for reconsidering the existing admission system.